© Stephen Yang / Reuters



US veterans are returning to Standing Rock to support and protect Native American protesters as the Dakota Access Pipeline continues to meet resistance despite President Trump's executive order to continue construction of the $3.7 billion pipeline. The veterans are gathering in Cannon Ball, North Dakota, with many on their way.The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe has vowed to fight the president's order to push ahead with the pipeline despite the US Army Corps of Engineers stating it would cancel its planned environmental impact study and grant a permit for construction of the final phase of the pipeline beneath Lake Oahe to go ahead.The protest camps are being prepared for flooding that is expected to come as temperatures increase.The Veterans Stand group is fundraising for the protesters who continue to resist the pipeline being built by Energy Transfer Partners, and has raised close over $220,000 so far. It said the increase in "turmoil and uncertainty" at Standing Rock has inspired them to act.More than 1,000 veterans came to Standing Rock in December. Whilst there, they apologized to Native Americans for the US government's treatment of the country's indigenous people. Veterans Stand doesn't expect the same veteran presence as before, but it will provide support to the camps through its fundraising.