Prosecutors say the reason officials at the elections department in Dallas didn't stop the voter fraud from happening is because Rosa Ortega claimed she was a citizen on her application.



Now the Tarrant County D.A.'s office is calling for those claims to be verified before handing out registration cards.



Prosecutors said whether this case prompts elections officials to verify citizenship is an issue for the legislature.

"We don't have a provision in state law that allows either county elections officials or the Secretary of State's office to verify someone's citizenship. So, we're in this place where we want to make sure we're maintaining people's confidence in the elections and the integrity of the process, but also that we're giving this individual, like we would any voter, his due process. We're moving forward, and that investigation is really coming out of the investigation from the shootings."



"The penalties are very serious. That's why we want to make sure we're very measured, and this is why we want to make sure we're very calm and purposeful in how we move forward. The stakes are very high on both sides. You want to keep the confidence level high, but you also want to protect the voting rights of everyone."



"Our hands are kind of tied, but make no mistake, we want to make sure that everybody has confidence that people casting ballots are eligible. This is certainly going to be a topic at next legislation."

Her attorney said she has a learning disability and was confused about the difference between being a citizen and a legal resident, so she thought she was allowed to vote.



"The jury didn't believe that story. They believed that the defendant knew exactly what she was doing, and they responded accordingly," Prosecutor Jonathan White said.



"Once she gets out of prison and she's deported, does she bring her four minor children to Mexico? As a mother I think that would be a difficult choice for her," Birdsall said.

