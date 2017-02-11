© Press TV



"Iran and Russia cooperate in Syria not in single case, but the coordination is comprehensive, embracing different aspects; accordingly, Iran's airspace welcomes Russian fighter jets in case they seek hitting terrorists' targets in Syria," Ali Shamkhani said, as quoted by the Mehr news agency.He added that, at the same time, issuing permissions to allow Russian aircraft to use Iranian airspace would require a lot of procedures and approvals made by different Iranian institutions.Earlier this week, Russia's Tass News Agency claimed that the Russian Air Force will use Iranian airspace to attack terrorists in Syria; however, no time frame was given.