Ukraine has successfully tested a new domestically made air-to-surface missile, President Petro Poroshenko proudly announced on Saturday. As it turned out, the much-touted missile happens to look and function very much like the S-5 missile developed back in Soviet times."I have good news. Ukroboronprom has developed a new missile for the Ukrainian Air Force. The 57-mm air-to-surface missile is designed for use by attack helicopters and warplanes," Poroshenko wrote on his Facebook page.He also posted a video of the test during which the crew of a helicopter equipped with new engines and an onboard system of electronic jamming Adros successfully hit all their designated targets."The crew takes only a half second to fire its entire load of 20 missiles," Poroshenko happily elaborated.Social media users were quick to point out the apparent likeness of this missile to the Soviet S-5."Wow! Ukrainians have reinvented the S-5. A truly great nation!""How is this new? Looks like an ordinary launching device with unguided air-to-surface missiles. The size of the missiles is the same as the Soviet S-5 had"Kiev never misses an opportunity to boast about new missiles allegedly designed, built and "successfully" tested in the country.In December 2016, Verkhovna Rada deputy Serhiy Pashinsky bragged about Ukraine having allegedly "left Russia behind in this type of weapon."