© Youtube/OnlyFor Information

India conducted a successful test of a new interceptor missile as part of developing the country's new Ballistic Missile Defense system, local media reported on Saturday, citing a Defense Research Development Organization (DRDO) official.The missile, called PDV interceptor, was launched from Abdul Kalam Island at approximately 7:45 a.m. local time (2:15 GMT), the PTI news agency said.The target of the interceptor was launched from a ship in the Bay of Bengal, more than 2000 kilometers away from the Abdul Kalam Island.The PDV interceptor is a new missile developed by the DRDO as a replacement for the PAD missile, which is a part of the Indian two-layered ballistic missile defense system. The system includes two interceptor missiles - PAD/PDV for high altitude interception and AAD Missile for lower altitude interception.