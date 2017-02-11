Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov
According to Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov, Russian authorities have nothing to do with the supply of equipment and vehicles to Donbass and are not sending Russian citizens there. Peskov stated this in response to a Ukrainian journalist's question on where the army of the Donetsk People's Republic acquired tanks.

Peskov advised journalists to ask Kiev where Donbass gets its tanks from because, after all, Donbass is still the territory of Ukraine.

"I guess you can ask Moscow and Kiev with the same effect about where these tanks are from - on this I do not possess absolute information. I can only say, of course, [these tanks are] not from Russia. This is still Ukraine. These regions are not controlled by Kiev, but are still Ukraine...Therefore, one should probably ask Kiev why such a situation has developed," he said.

Peskov also stressed that Russian authorities are not sending volunteers to Donbass, but that Russians go there of their own accord.

Doctors from "Save Donbass" organization in St. Petersburg.
"No volunteers are being sent there through official channels. Of course, we know that there are citizens of Russia who have voluntarily gone to the region to defend people from the aggressive actions of Ukraine's armed forces," Peskov stated.

