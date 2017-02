A Travel Ban Addressing Not Even the Symptoms

Louvre Attack Exposes Impotence of the Travel Ban

A new radical Islamic terrorist has just attacked in Louvre Museum in Paris. Tourists were locked down. France on edge again. GET SMART U.S.

In this sense, the US and Europe are not just failing to fight terrorism, they are intentionally fueling, aiding and abetting it.

Actions Speak Louder Than Words

From Whence Terrorism Really Flows

In the American cartoon show G.I. Joe, no matter how badly the heroes of G.I. Joe battered the villains of the Cobra organization the previous week, they would return with even more men, weapons, and vehicles. No explanation was ever given as to where Cobra drew these vast resources from, and no explanation was needed - because it was just a children's cartoon.Unlike in a children's cartoon, a real explanation is needed.The threat of "terror," or "radical Islamists" as US politicians and media refers to them, has become as cartoonish in reality as Cobra was in fiction.Organizations like Al Qaeda and the self-proclaimed "Islamic State" (ISIS) appear to draw from inexhaustible reserves of money, men, materiel, weapons, and even vehicles.These terrorist organizations, espousing Wahhabi ideology originating in the Persian Gulf states of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, are waging war simultaneously in Yemen, Syria, Iraq, and Libya, all while carrying out terrorist operations globally from North America and Europe to Eurasia and the Far East.They are fighting the collective forces of Syria, Iraq, Iran, Russia, and Lebanon's Hezbollah.into the United States of citizens from Syria, Sudan, Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Libya, and SomaliaThe order makes specific reference to the terrorist attack on September 11, 2001 on New York and Washington in which nearly 3,000 would die.However,- 15 of the 19 hijackers were from Saudi Arabia, 2 from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), 1 from Egypt, and one from Lebanon.Despite none of the nations the Louvre attack suspect resided in or frequently traveled to being on President Trump's list, he would exclaim in a message posted on social media platform Twitter:Yet the ban would not have prevented Abdallah Reda Refai El Hamahmy from entering the United States, finding a knife, and attacking any target of his choosing.It should be noted that suspected hijackers from Egypt and Lebanon, as well as the Louvre attack suspect, were members of or inspired by terrorist organizations funded and politically backed by Saudi Arabia and its Wahhabi neighbors.Still, President Trump's supporters maintain that the list included in the executive order originated from the Obama administration, and that Saudi Arabia "may" be added later. However, recent events suggest otherwise.In addition to omitting Saudi Arabia from the list of nations included in his executive order's travel ban, President Trump would send US warship USS Cole to the coast of Yemen to provide security for Saudi ships in the region.Saudi warships have been targeted amid the full-scale war Riyadh is waging against its Yemeni neighbors.The USS Cole is of course the ship attacked in 2000 by Al Qaeda while at port in Aden, Yemen. Seventeen US sailors would die. It is unlikely that a single US warship can "protect" Saudi ships, but it could significantly increase the likelihood of Yemeni forces inadvertently hitting the US ship in an attempt to defend themselves against Saudi attacks.And while it could not be any clearer that- the summation of their political, financial, and military resources,By doing so, President Trump ensures that Al Qaeda and ISIS - just like the fictional Cobra organization - reappears each week with more men, weapons, and vehicles - no matter how badly battered they were the previous week.Tony Cartalucci, Bangkok-based geopolitical researcher and writer, especially for the online magazine " New Eastern Outlook"