A Travel Ban Addressing Not Even the Symptoms

Louvre Attack Exposes Impotence of the Travel Ban

A new radical Islamic terrorist has just attacked in Louvre Museum in Paris. Tourists were locked down. France on edge again. GET SMART U.S.

In this sense, the US and Europe are not just failing to fight terrorism, they are intentionally fueling, aiding and abetting it.

Actions Speak Louder Than Words

From Whence Terrorism Really Flows