Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has urged Washington, London and their allies to create a "joint front" against Iran, citing Tehran's supposedly aggressive behavior as the reason. Iranian analysts told Sputnik Persian that Israel "has no right" to come up with such initiatives since it is the main reason behind regional tensions.These remarks came in response to Netanyahu calling on the United States and the United Kingdom to adopt a tough stance on Iran due to Tehran's ostensibly "defiant aggression" and in light of the country's "defiance against the international order.""Claims that Iran is the key threat [in the Middle East] and the main reason behind all troubles in the region are groundless," Ruyvaran said. "Israel has tried to use these accusations to turn the West against Iran. Meanwhile, the UN Security Council has adopted Resolution 2234 which strongly condemns Israel's unlawful settlements on occupied lands."Hassan Hanizadeh, Iranian political analyst and former chief editor of the Mehr News Agency, expressed similar sentiments. He referred to Netanyahu's remarks as "anti-Iranian political propaganda.""Not many countries are ready to support Israel since everyone knows that Israel has occupied Arab lands, including the Golan Heights, Gaza and East Jerusalem," he said. ". ... Israel has no right to mention or urge to create a front against Iran. If a front against aggression must be created, then it should be targeted against Israel, not Iran."Netanyahu's comments came after Iran had tested a new ballistic missile last week. The United States imposed new sanctions on Tehran, with US President Donald Trump tweeting that the Islamic Republic has been "formally put on notice" for conducting the test. He added that Iran was "playing with fire."​Tehran has repeatedly said that its missile program is defensive in nature and does not threaten other countries. On Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi said that the test was not intended "to send a message" to the new US administration.