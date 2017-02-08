© Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
Russia's assistance to Syria's anti-terrorist fight could entail the supply of precision weapons, Russian upper house Deputy Chair Ilyas Umakhanov told Sputnik.

More than 160 items of advanced and prospective Russian arms were tested during the operation in Syria, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said earlier.

"Russia will continue an asymmetrical response [to terrorism] in Syria, which may include the regrouping of forces and means... and of course the supply of high-precision weapons to the Syrian government," Umakhanov said Wednesday.

He added that this could help the Syrian government fight against the terrorist threat.

"It is impossible to defeat terrorism only by efforts of one country. Terrorism has assumed the global character and, having achieved obvious victory in one place, there is no reason to create additional vacuums where terrorists can resume military operations," Umakhanov noted.

He stressed that there was no alternative to peaceful settlement in Syria.

Russia provided Syria with a considerable amount of hardware and weaponry, and no deliveries are currently underway, the director of Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation said earlier.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov earlier reiterated a longstanding pledge last month to carry out arms deliveries to Syria. Moscow has maintained that its supply of defensive weapons to Damascus is in compliance with international law.