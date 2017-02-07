Puppet Masters
Trump's Bay of Pigs? White House leak reveals how staff manipulated Trump to get him to approve failed Yemen raid
Sarah K. Burris
Raw Story
Tue, 07 Feb 2017 09:40 UTC
Raw Story
Tue, 07 Feb 2017 09:40 UTC
would never have done it, a new report reveals.
According to the Independent, an anonymous staffer leaked that the way military leaders were able to urge Trump to act on the failed Yemen raid was by telling him Obama didn't want to do it.
General James "Mad Dog" Mattis, and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Joseph Dunford, were reportedly able to persuade Trump to move forward by claiming Obama would never have been so bold to actually go through with it.
The military action was in the works for months prior to Trump taking over but Obama advisors didn't want to do the raid until it was a moonless night.
Still, the raid was a failure in that it killed 30 civilians, one U.S. Navy Seal and failed to meet the action's objective, which was to kill its alleged target, al Qaeda leader Qassim al Rimi.
The Independent cited an NBC News report that quoted a senior US intelligence official who claimed "almost everything went wrong" once the raid got underway. According to the official, those in the targeted house were alerted to the presence of the soldiers and they soon came under fire.
The Pentagon claimed that they were able to obtain "materials and information that is yielding valuable intelligence."
According to the Independent, an anonymous staffer leaked that the way military leaders were able to urge Trump to act on the failed Yemen raid was by telling him Obama didn't want to do it.
General James "Mad Dog" Mattis, and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Joseph Dunford, were reportedly able to persuade Trump to move forward by claiming Obama would never have been so bold to actually go through with it.
The military action was in the works for months prior to Trump taking over but Obama advisors didn't want to do the raid until it was a moonless night.
Still, the raid was a failure in that it killed 30 civilians, one U.S. Navy Seal and failed to meet the action's objective, which was to kill its alleged target, al Qaeda leader Qassim al Rimi.
The Independent cited an NBC News report that quoted a senior US intelligence official who claimed "almost everything went wrong" once the raid got underway. According to the official, those in the targeted house were alerted to the presence of the soldiers and they soon came under fire.
The Pentagon claimed that they were able to obtain "materials and information that is yielding valuable intelligence."
Comment: From the Independent:
Chief Petty Officer William "Ryan" Owens of SEAL Team 6 was mortally wounded and it was later revealed an eight-year-old US citizen Nawr al Awlaki, daughter of American-born al Qaeda leader Anwar al Awlaki, was also killed in the raid.So, the Pentagon feels the deaths were worth it. If true, we hope President Trump will wise up to these manipulations.
Despite the alleged failure to kill their target, who has been described as the third most wanted terrorist in the world, the Pentagon insisted that it was able to retrieve "materials and information that is yielding valuable intelligence".
Reader Comments
What a cluster. That material recovered at the cost of a dozen lives and millions in damage has been on youtube for a couple of years. Idiots. All those people warning that Trumps' 'inner circle' is dangerous are correct. All those people warning that the Trump administration is a Zionist tool are correct.
It wasn't Russia that influenced the U.S. election, it was Israel and their Saudi/Qatari/Kuwaiti allies. This is the same spin, same lies used to push the 9/11 stories to the people.
Standing back and looking at the election now, what choice did the U.S. have? American public was suckered in by powers outside of the U.S. that (now very) apparently control the U.S.
It wasn't Russia that influenced the U.S. election, it was Israel and their Saudi/Qatari/Kuwaiti allies. This is the same spin, same lies used to push the 9/11 stories to the people.
Standing back and looking at the election now, what choice did the U.S. have? American public was suckered in by powers outside of the U.S. that (now very) apparently control the U.S.
Trump's Bay of Pigs? White House leak reveals how staff manipulated Trump to get him to approve failed Yemen raidThe one way a White House staffer can get President Donald Trump to do what they want is by telling him that President Barack Obama would never have done it, a new report reveals. According to the...