Idiot cop's Facebook posts compare blacks to monkeys, advocates killing protestors
Matt Agorist
Free Thought Project
Mon, 06 Feb 2017 16:08 UTC
Last week, an anonymous source leaked screenshots from the Facebook account of a sheriff's deputy in Mason County. What they show is a glimpse into how some police feel about those who they serve. This cop was so unafraid of offending anyone or getting caught that he posted a picture comparing black Baltimore rioters with monkeys.
The post says, "Baltimore! Enough said" and shows a picture of African-American people protesting on top of a car, and underneath it is a picture of monkeys on top of a car.
No one here is claiming that rioters jumping on a car is just or right. In fact, the Free Thought Project is outspoken about how the destruction of private property is counter-productive when seeking change. That being said, however, this cop's intentions were clear in this post.
After the officer, who remains unnamed by the department who refused to comment on the case, posted the photo above comparing monkeys to humans, he went on to make a far more ominous post.
In his next post, the Mason County sheriff's deputy suggested that he would run over protesters — even if they attempted to get out of the way.
"I would have just kept driving and if they step out then I would try and get the highest score!! Lol," wrote the cop. This post was in reference to protesters blocking the highway in Arizona. Again, no one is condoning the blocking of a highway. However, this cop's sentiment toward protesters and his nonchalant attitude about posting it on Facebook speaks volumes as to the mindset of some officers.
Local News station, WSAZ, confirmed that the Facebook page did, indeed, belong to a Mason County sheriff's deputy. However, when they called to get a comment, Sheriff Greg Powers refused, so WSAZ chose not to release the officer's name.
All we know about this deputy is that he has been with the department for 6 years.
While we were unable to find out if the department was going to discipline this deputy, if history is any indicator, that is highly unlikely.
Just this past week, we reported on the cop who's photo was posted to Facebook showing him proudly displaying nazi propaganda — tattooed on his skin. After a months-long 'investigation' into this Philly officer, it was determined that he did not violate any policy by tattooing the symbol of one of the most murderous regimes in the history of the world on his forearm.
The Real Face Of America
