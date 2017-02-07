Puppet Masters
Video emerges of explosive object ramming Saudi frigate
The footage appears to be from a camera mounted above the rear deck and helicopter landing pad of the al-Madinah, a Saudi frigate. The brief video, posted online by the al-Arabiya network Sunday shows a small vessel approaching the ship's stern at high speed just before exploding.
A video posted early last week by al-Masirah TV, a pro-Houthi station, showed the frigate as it was attacked. However, because of the camera's distance it was unclear if a missile or suicide vessel had hit the ship. On Tuesday, the Saudi Press Agency said three suicide vessels had attacked the frigate. The Madinah repelled two but one hit the stern, causing a fire on board, the press agency said. The ship returned to port in Jeddah under its own power over the weekend.
After the attack, the Pentagon offered support to Saudi Arabia and in recent days the U.S. destroyer, the USS Cole, transited the area where the Madinah was attacked, said Pentagon spokesman Chris Sherwood. Media reports after the suicide bombing indicated that the attack might have been intended for a U.S. ship as translations of the footage posted by al-Masirah TV indicate that those watching the attack were chanting "death to Israel" and "death to America" before the explosion. Sherwood said there were no intelligence reports that said the Houthi suicide vessel was trying to target a U.S. ship.
In October, just days after Houthi fighters severely damaged an Emerati transport ship near the Mandeb Strait, rebels fired anti-ship missiles at U.S. warships sent to patrol the waters where the Emerati vessel had been attacked. In both instances the missiles were intercepted by the U.S. ships. In retaliation, the Pentagon ordered a Tomahawk cruise missile strike on the three Houthi radar installations that were apparently active during the attacks.
Houthi rebels, long considered an Iranian proxy force by Saudi Arabia, have fought for control of Yemen since they overthrew the pro-U.S. government there in 2014.
In 2015, Saudi Arabia, backed by other Gulf States, began an air campaign followed by a concerted ground attack, in an effort to retake the country. The United States has supported the Saudi-led coalition with intelligence, aerial refueling and arms sales, while U.S. Special Operations troops have worked with the Emerati counterterrorism forces in Yemen that are targeting al-Qaeda elements there.
On Thursday, President Trump's national security adviser, Michael Flynn, said the administration was putting Iran "on notice" for its apparent hand in the Saudi frigate attack and a recent ballistic missile test.
According to the United Nations, more than 10,000 civilians have been killed in the conflict and Saudi Arabia has received widespread international condemnation for its bombing campaign, which has killed civilians on multiple occasions.
This article forced me to go back and watch the Yemeni video again, carefully. It would appear that there is a time lapse in the video because one moment the vessel is pointed to the right and in the next frame, just before the blast, the vessel is pointed to the left. I did this to try and find context between the Saudi media claim [Link] and the previous media claim that is was a missile. It is true the blast appears to originate at the water line but there are no other water craft visible, certainly not the three the Saudis say attacked their ship and where are the videos of the other two craft being attacked? You would think that those martyrs would make Yemeni news.
I am in agreement with the SOTT team that any self-respecting destroyer or navy vessel would never allow a small craft to close in like that. If I am not mistaken, modern navy craft can track and destroy dozens of incoming missiles, planes and boats, so how do three speed boats overwhelm this apparently new and U.S. manufactured ship of war??
S o it comes down to trust. What media do you trust? U.S. media? Saudi media? None of the above?
At the end of the day, be it missile or boat, good on Yemen. Long Live The Resistance.
