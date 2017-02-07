© Fabrizio Bensch / DPA / Global Look Press
Following a year-long inquiry, German intelligence agencies have found no reliable evidence of a Russian "disinformation campaign" against Chancellor Angela Merkel's government, according to media citing cabinet and security sources.

The German intelligence service (BND) and the counterintelligence agency (BfV) had been searching for evidence of Russian interference in the country's domestic affairs for nearly a year, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Tuesday.

"We have not found any smoking gun," a cabinet source told the paper.

The inquiry was similar to the US intelligence community's efforts to attribute the notorious 2016 Democratic National Convention email leak to Russian 'hacking groups.'