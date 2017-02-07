"Haters are going crazy," Donald Trump said reiterating he had no deals with Russia.

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he did not know Russian President Vladimir Putin and had no deals with Russia, yet the "haters are going crazy," while his predecessor Barack Obama was able to make a deal with Iran without an issue.


Donald Trump has repeatedly advocated establishing a political dialogue with Moscow, particularly in regards to the fight against terrorism, and expressed readiness to build positive relations with Russia. Moscow has long been promoting the idea of fruitful cooperation with Washington.

Trump's pledges to enhance relations with Moscow triggered numerous media reports about him having close ties with Putin, maintaining frequent informal contacts with Russian officials. Trump has repeatedly denied reports on Russia trying to use leverage on him, stressing that he has no business and anything that could tie him with Russia.

On February 3, the administration of US President Donald Trump imposed sanctions against 25 individuals and entities based in Iran, Lebanon, the United Arab Emirates and China for allegedly supporting Tehran's ballistic missile program after its latest medium-range ballistic missile test on January 29. The United States considers the test as a violation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the UN Security Council resolution calling on Iran to refrain from nuclear-capable missile activity.