Nicolas Sarkozy is to stand trial over allegations of illegally financing his failed 2012 re-election bid, according to reports.The prosecution claims the former French president went over the €22.5m (£19.4m) spending limit by using false billing from a public relations firm called Bygmalion.A judicial source told Reuters that 13 others would also face trial over the affair, which has involved charges of spending overruns and funding irregularities. Another told AFP that one of the two judges in charge of the case, Serge Tournaire, decided last week that it should go to trial after the failure of Sarkozy's legal efforts to prevent it in December.When questioned by police in September 2015, Mr Sarkozy said he did not remember being warned about the accounting and described the controversy as a "farce".The 61-year-old, who was nicknamed the "bling-bling" president for his displays of wealth,After initially retiring from politics, Mr Sarkozy returned to lead the Republicans and sought the party's nomination to run for president in this year's election. In a surprise result, he was eliminated in the first round of the primary contest, trailing behind the eventual winner Francois Fillon and former prime minister Alain Juppe.The decision comes as French politicians face growing scrutiny of their personal finances in the run-up to the presidential election in April and May. Only one other president - Jacques Chirac - has been tried in France's fifth republic, which was founded in 1958.He was given a two-year suspended prison sentence in 2011 over a fake job scandal.