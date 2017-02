He also said the U.S. had "crossed lines" by attacking civilian infrastructure in China.

The U.S. developed, NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden has revealed.In an interview published Wednesday in Wired, Snowden also said an intelligence officer had told him disconnection of Syria from the internet , albeit by accident.MonsterMind seems to have been one of the triggers for Snowden's decision to blow the whistle, along with the construction of a massive new data storage facility in Bluffdale, Utah The tool was, according to Snowden, partly designed to look for internet traffic patterns that could denote incoming cyber-attacks, and to block such attacks. However, it would alsoThis raises serious ethical implications becauseSnowden also expressed discomfort with the implications of MonsterMind for U.S. citizens communicating outside the country, telling reporter James Bamford:When Syria briefly dropped off the internet in late 2012, it was widely assumed to be the doing of President Bashar al-Assad - the country was, after all, descending into civil war.. The operation went horribly wrong, bricking the router and cutting off the country's internet access. The Syrians never found the software, much to the NSA's relief, Snowden said.And then there's China, with which the U.S. is currently engaged in a vicious spat over hacking and spying. Earlier this year, the U.S. indicted five Chinese army officials over industrial espionage, claiming they'd hacked into the systems of U.S. firms.Snowden's leaks had already told us that the NSA had hacked Chinese telecommunications equipment supplier Huawei - a program that may have been limited to making sure Huawei equipment is exploitable. However, Snowden said in the new interview that the U.S. had "crossed lines" in its aggressive hacking of Chinese interests.. And that's a real concern," he said.