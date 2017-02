© Mike Powell/Allsport/GettyImages



The 1980s really were the good old days when it comes to eating, exercise, and weight loss. Why? The authors of a new study suggest it's more difficult for today's adults to maintain the same weight as their counterparts two to three decades ago, even when the amount of food and exercise are equal.In other words, a 30-something today who eats 2,000 calories per day and exercises two hours per week is likely to be about 10 percent heavier than a 30-something living in the 1980s who followed the same lifestyle habits. How can that be?It was a surprise to the team at York University in Toronto, who set out to identify whether the relationship between obesity and the number of calories consumed, amount of physical exercise, and intake of macronutrients (protein, fat, carbohydrates) has changed over time. To accomplish this goal, they evaluated the dietary data of 36,400 Americans between 1971 and 2008 and the exercise data of 14,419 individuals between 1988 and 2006.What they discovered is that when all three factors were equal, an individual in 2006 would have a body mass index about 2.3 points greater (or about 10 percent higher) than a person in 1988. This is definitely not great news for people today, especially those who are struggling to maintain a healthy weight.According to one of the study's authors, Jennifer Kuk, associate professor at York University's School of Kinesiology and Health Science, their findings suggest that "if you are 40 years old now, you'd have to eat even less and exercise more than if you were a 40-year-old in 1971 to prevent gaining weight."However, food and exercise are not the only players in this scene. She went on to say that "it also indicates there may be other specific changes contributing to the rise in obesity beyond just diet and exercise."The question is, what are the other changes that are contributing to this increase in obesity? Kuk and her colleagues did not come to any conclusions in this study, but they did name some possible candidates.Pesticides and some of the chemicals in food and food packaging, plastics (such as BPA and phthalates), health and beauty products, furniture, and other everyday products may contribute to weight gain. This is mainly associated with their ability to disrupt hormone function and balance.Kuk and her colleagues suggested that two eating habits could be behind the altered gut environment. One is eating more meat today than two to three decades ago—and most animal products harbor antibiotics, steroids, and hormones. Another is using artificial sweeteners, which some researchers claim can make you fat Yet a third reason is the love affair with consuming refined, processed foods, which have been shown to have a detrimental impact on beneficial bacteria in the gut.A 2011 report from the Center of Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics stated thatOne of the most commonly prescribed antidepressants, Prozac, hit the market in 1988. Weight gain is one side effect of this drug, as with many other antidepressants (like Celexa, Lexapro, Paxil, and Zoloft). Experts report that up to 25 percent of people who take antidepressants can expect to pack on an extra 10 pounds or more The relationship between stress and obesity has been the topic of numerous research studies, and what we've learned is this:(like cookies, chocolate, chips, ice cream ... you get the picture).Another hormone, cortisol, is affected by stress, except this one can be overproduced when stress is chronic.Have stress levels increased over the past 30 years? Experts generally believe they have. For example, Carnegie Mellon University researchers evaluated data gathered from three surveys conducted in 1983, 2006, and 2009 involving more than 6,000 individuals and their level of stress. Overall, the results showed a 10 to 30 percent increase in stress across all demographic categories (gender, age, income, education, ethnicity, employment) over the 26-year period.Lack of sufficient sleep and obesity make an unhealthy combination, which researchers have documented repeatedly. In a study of nearly 14,000 adults, investigators from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found thatOur exposure to electromagnetic fields (EMFs) has increased significantly over the past few decades, primarily because the number of devices with which we intimately interact has grown and now includes cellphones, cell towers, Wi-Fi, wireless laptops, routers, and other electronic devices. But how can EMFs contribute to obesity? Andrew Goldworthy , lecturer (emeritus) at Imperial College London, explained thatOne example of the impact of EMFs on weight can be seen in a study from 2012, in which the authors found thatThe reasons why some people are overweight or obese are complex and likely highly individual. Some of those reasons seem to involve factors that have changed over the past few decades, which suggests we have more reason than ever to look beyond caloric intake and exercise to explain why we are fatter than we were 30 years ago.AuthorsDeborah Mitchell is a freelance health writer who has authored, co-authored, and written more than 50 books and thousands of articles on a wide range of topics (visit DeborahMitchellBooks.com). Andrea Donsky is an author, registered holistic nutritionist, editor-in-chief of NaturallySavvy.com, and co-founder of The Healthy Shopper Inc. This article was originally published on NaturallySavvy.com