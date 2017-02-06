© Mott Community College / Facebook

Mott Community College in Flint, Michigan, has been closed due to what the college is calling an "active shooter threat," it tweeted.The threat was made in the morning, prompting the closure until 1pm local time, according to the report.The police are handling the situation at the college campus, reported local channel WJRT.The college has several campuses, with the main one affected by the alert boasting a student body of about 8,000."Continue to check email, social media and the college web site for updates before traveling to campus locations," the college said on its Facebook page.