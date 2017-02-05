© AP Photo/ Depo Photos
Turkish police detained about 400 suspected Daesh members as part of an anti-terror raid, which took place across the country, local Haberturk reported Sunday, citing local authorities.

According to the Haberturk media outlet, most of the suspects were detained in Syria-neighboring Sanliurfa province, as well as Ankara, Konya and Bursa.

Terrorist threat in Turkey remains high as Daesh, outlawed in Russia and numerous other countries, continues to operate in Syria and Iraq.

Turkish Forces Kill 33 Daesh Terrorists, Destroy 39 Targets in Northern Syria

The Turkish Armed Forces have killed over 30 Daesh jihadists and destroyed 39 targets over the past 24 hours as part of the Euphrates Shield operation near the town of al-Bab in northern Syria.

According to the Daily Sabah newspaper, citing a statement of the military, the Turkish Armed Forces destroyed 32 buildings, three headquarters, an ammunition depot, two bomb-laden vehicles in in the area of al-Bab and Bzagah, killing 33 Daesh terrorists.

Turkish Air Force Eliminates Senior Daesh Commander Near al-Bab in Syria

Local Daesh jihadist group commander Abu Halid Urduni was killed as a result of Turkish airstrikes carried out in the area of the Syrian town of al-Bab on Friday, a military source told Sputnik on Sunday.

"The so-called Daesh governor in al-Bab was killed on February 3 among 32 terrorists eliminated as a result of the airstrikes carried out by the Turkish Air Force. This fact is confirmed by the radio intercepts of terrorists' conversations," the source said.

The source added that an intercepted message, which was sent from a Daesh leader in Raqqa to Urduni, congratulated him on the appointment as a governor and contained recommendations on finding and punishing the traitors, who were guilty of losses among Daesh fighters during the last week in al-Bab.