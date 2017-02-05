© Getty Images



European leaders bark much, but never bite - Spanish MEP

according to Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern. Speaking on the sidelines of an EU summit in Malta, he stated thatfor the refugee flows."There is no doubt that America shares responsibility for the refugee flows by the way how it intervened militarily," Kern said on Saturday, as cited by AFP.We need to make this clear to our American friends. I'm convinced that there will be a high degree of unanimity [among EU leaders] on this question," Kern went on to say.The refugee crisis that has engulfed the world due to these conflicts has been the major point of discussion for the EU summit in Malta. The attendees have not been pleased with the agenda of the current US administration with regard to this issue.Whilelaunched by former US administrations, the Austrian chancellor alsoat the newly elected president's recent"The entry bans against seven Muslim countries are... highly problematic.Kern stated.Last week, Donald Trump issued an executive order that banned citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen from entering the US for 90 days. The roll-out of theThe attorneys general of 16 states and the District of Columbia issued a joint statement earlier this week calling the executive order "unconstitutional, un-American and unlawful." As a result,Trump's travel ban has not been met well by the international community or the American public.Just ahead of the Malta meeting,took an unprecedented step, warning European leaders thatGerman Chancellor Angela Merkel stated at the summit that "fighting international terrorism is not something that will justify throwing a general suspicion on people of a certain faith or a certain origin."French President Francois Hollande also expressed concern over Trump's recent statements, whether regarding US membership in NATO, Brexit, or criticism of the EU's migrant policies, noting thatbecause "who knows what the US president really wants, particularly in relation to the Atlantic alliance and burden-sharing?"The European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said there wasyet he voiced concern that the new US administration may not be entirely on top of the current world affairs.Spanish MEP Javier Couso told RT that the EU states are united in their criticism of Trump's migrant policies, as they contradict European values. "Trump's comments are quite aggressive... It should be noted that the actions of Trump, responsible for governing a UN member-country, against migrants and refugees are in stark contrast with our culture, our judgments. With regard to this we share the same opinion... We believe that we can not judge one nation, or one religion, can not generalize, because it makes no sense. After all,According to Couso, it isagainst the policies of the US administration as the "US holds great power," while European leaders "bark but never bite.""I think there areOn the one hand, there is a part that wants a unified approach to face the challenges associated with the new administration more aggressively. On the other hand, there are leaders, like Mariano Rajoy, who expressed the need to calmly observe the actions of the administration. These claim that it is necessary to defend the unity of Europe, but to do it in a more relaxed manner."I do not know where we will come at the end. Whether we will start confrontation or not. After all, enormous power is concentrated in the US, while European leaders bark much, but never bite, so it is difficult to predict the course the future events."