© Mike Segar / Reuters

Hostile rhetoric and actions of the new US president will not be left unanswered, a senior Iranian official told RT, adding that Iran seeks stability and peace in the region and only tests new weapons to bolster the country's security and to protect allies and friends."The defense policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is an internal matter. Given the complexity of today's world, we are carefully working to improve the level of our defense. I consider maneuvers and advanced rocket tests an internal affair, with the aim of strengthening the country's defense structures.""Iran's military programs are designed to protect the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Abdollahian told RT. "Furthermore, they also exist to protect our friends in the region. There are some who are hostile to the West Asia region, the Middle East and the Persian Gulf."Since the Iranian nuclear deal is an international agreement, Trump's desire to unilaterally cancel it constitutes his disregard for UN Security Council resolutions.Iran however, would not start developing nuclear weapons, and never aimed to do so, Abdollahian stressed.Trump's decision to ban entry to the US for citizens of several countries of the region, including Iran, was politically motivated and had nothing to do with the pretext of protection from "bad dudes," Abdollahian believes.Saudi Arabia is a shining example of such country, which according to Abdollahian "has contributed, and very significantly, to the expansion of terrorism across the region in recent years," but somehow did not get on the Trump's ban list."The US has tricked Saudi Arabia. Saudis believed that they would be able to occupy Yemen in three weeks and be done with that.The brutal Yemen war, waged by a Saudi-led coalition apart from destroying the country and inflicting immeasurable sufferings on Yemeni people, could be fatal for Saudi Arabia itself, Abdollahian warned."We are concerned that Yemen war could destroy the structure of Saudi army, destabilize Saudi Arabia itself and eventually lead to country's disintegration."