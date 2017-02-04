WJZ's Devin Bartolotta

After being robbed a handful of times in the past few months, one Baltimore coffee shop is no longer accepting cash to stop the robberies and keep their staff safe.Nowadays, many people don't carry cash in their wallets day-to-day, and at Park Cafe in Bolton Hill, cash payments are no longer on the menu. "We're not going to accept cash anymore," said Park Cafe & Coffee owner David Hart. "I'm going to take that out of the equation."Park Cafe was robbed five times from October to January. While the armed suspect is now behind bars, those crimes pushed Hart to ditch the cash drawer altogether. Most patrons are on board."I would say virtually 90 percent of them have said, 'Listen, you needed to do what you needed to do to protect yourself and protect your staff. We will continue to support you,'" said Hart.The coffee shop is working with a church and local pharmacy to find solutions for customers who only carry cash.But there are two sides to this, as not everyone carries cards. "I don't use cards. I've seen too many of my friends that have lost everything they had with credit cards," said one Baltimore resident."My mom, she doesn't use plastic," said Bolton Hill resident Lenora Lewis. "She still writes checks, still does cash."Loyola assistant professor J.P. Krahel tellsthat a cashless society could leave some behind.But for this Baltimore business, cash is taking a back seat to safety.Source: CBS13 WJZ