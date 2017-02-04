© Josh Peter/USA Today

They gathered after nightfall at an undisclosed location downtown.People representing more than a half-dozen protest groups that are set to march and rally here Super Bowl weekend met to coordinate their efforts — in a way New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick would have appreciated. That is to say,It was so secretive Tuesday night, not all of the group representatives got the full game plan, said Blake Stroud, who created a group called #ResistHouston to connect the protesters and provided USA TODAY Sports with an account of the meeting.Brian Harrison, a local attorney who has provided support for the protesters, said, "Meanwhile, there's a game being played on Sunday. I haven't had any time to pay attention to it.''Less than a month after women's marches drew millions of people around the globe and huge airport protests erupted over Trump's immigration ban, the politically charged climate has created an unprecedented atmosphere during Super Bowl week.Yes, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and coach Belichick have been asked about their matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. But they've been pressed harder to address their relationship with Trump.Other members of the Patriots and Falcons were asked if they'd attend the White House if their team wins, with the players' answers presumably serving as a referendum on whether they support Trump. Other players were asked for their opinion on Trump's temporary "ban" on immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries.The players mostly ducked and dodged the questions. The local protests, by contrast, are eager to tackle those issues head on and are expected to exhibit notable diversity."We are seeing the petty differences between our groups matter less than what we agree on,'' said Amy Zachmeyer, lead organizer for the Houston chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America.Houston police chief Art Acevedo said his department won't be caught flat-footed by the protests. "I'm sure there will be more,'' he told USA TODAY Sports earlier this week. "You always prepare for them to happen.''Three will start at city hall and embark on marches, two ending near the NFL's temporary headquarters downtown and one ending at at NRG Stadium. Another rally will start at the stadium and is expected to merge with other groups.Details of the protests can be found on the #ResistHouston Facebook page, where almost 1,800 people have indicated they will participate and another 6,800 people have indicated they are "interested."When it comes to the organizers, it's not just the usual suspects anymore. Melanie Villela, 30, a mother of three who is a mechanical drafter, has emerged as one of the unlikely leaders.Villela was less optimistic last week when she went online in search of a march scheduled for Saturday, a day she could juggle parental responsibilities and protest. She found nothing, so she decided to organize her own rally and created a Facebook page. A few hours later, she checked the page and its progress.She was the only confirmed participant.The next morning, she got a call from her excited mother. Almost 100 participants had confirmed. By Thursday there were more thanpeople committed to participate, and Villela also secured an invitation to the Tuesday night protesters meeting.But on Thursday, Villela was complying with the police department's request while making posters with her three children. At one point, the children sat around a small table in her apartment and her 2-year-old son, Joseph, used crayon to put the finishing touches on one of the posters.It read: "Unite Don't Divide.''