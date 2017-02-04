The first new settlement in 25 years

The annexation of the entire West Bank?

UN reacts immediately

We are concerned over recent announcements by the Israeli Government to advance over 5,000 settlement units in the occupied West Bank.



We once again warn against any unilateral actions that can be an obstacle to a negotiated two-state solution and call on both parties to return to meaningful negotiations on the basis of relevant Security Council resolutions and in accordance with international law, in order to address all final status issues. The United Nations stands ready to support this process.