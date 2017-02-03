is a step in the right direction and President Trumpwhile awaiting reaction from the US political establishment, Ron Paul, the veteran US politician, has said.Further easing or the outright lifting of sanctions imposed on Russia over alleged meddling in American elections won't be easy for the new US President, sincethe former US Senator told RT. The order to ease some restrictions on the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) is a step in the right direction and a feeler of sorts."I think he wants to reduce the sanctions and I think he's going to get a lot of heat for it," Paul told RT. "about 'The Russians are coming, the Russians are coming, we got to punish them.' So he has to deal with this more gently. So he puts on this example of trying to reduce sanctions, and he doesn't remove them, but I think he sort of testing the waters."Hopefully, the possible opposition against the decision won't be too strong and Trump would be able to be consistent with his campaign promises toIt's still too early, however, to predict whether the US President will be able to "get bold and remove all the sanctions," according to Paul."I think that's very good, very significant and hopefully he doesn't get too much pressure therefore he backs down and goes in the other direction," Paul said. "This is one thing that shouldn't be a surprise because he talked about better relations with Russia, and that is very good."of "Russian hackers" meddling with the elections wasA part of the US political establishment, which is eager to "drift" back to Cold War times,that it was a serious matter - but Trump does not seem to believe that, according to Paul. All in all,if even there was any, is such a common thing that it"To me that was so superficial and should have been dismissed. Just generally speaking governments are spying on each other all the time. For me it was no big deal either way," Paul said. "But I don't think the politicians and the political people, the party people might try to make fun of it..., you spy on your friends and everything else. I find it rather disgusting."While the decision to ease anti-Russian sanctions is a good thing, the big picture of past two weeks is quite worrisome, as the new administration has already shown aPaul said. "I just can't understand why if something is good for one country, why it can't be good for everybody. And I don't think any country should go out looking for enemies."