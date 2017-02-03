© Barry Batchelor



The 16-year-old, who was born female, said that staff at Hereford Cathedral School told him it was a 'phase' and he was 'attention seeking'.The teenager, who wished to remain anonymous, said the £13,000-a-year school didn't take him 'seriously', despite being supported by a family GP as he began his transition.He is now taking legal action against the school under the 2010 Equality Act.His mother told the BBC: "They made my child out to be a freak and someone who would contaminate other students."In a letter to the school's chair of governors, the mother said she had no choice but to remove her son from the school after being told the school was 'inadequately prepared to accommodate his needs and give him the high level of support and pastoral care that he deserves'.A pupil will not necessarily be undertaking medical procedure to change their sex in order to be protected by the Act, but they must be taking steps to live in the opposite gender, or proposing to do so.The teenager told the BBC that the school, which was founded in the 12th century, "didn't really take it [transgender issues] seriously."He added: "When I told them that I wasn't a girl and that it made me very uncomfortable to be addressed as such and to dress as such, they first told me that it was phase and I would grow out of it."I feel like it's only natural that schools would learn to at least be accepting of people who were going through it."They are already suffering enough. I would know it.""I feel like she had dreams of seeing her daughter getting married and having children," he said. "She definitely needed time to mourn and I needed to let her have that time."A spokesperson for Hereford Cathedral School said: "The continued happiness, wellbeing and safety of our pupils is the top priority."The family's grievances against the school are the subject of current legal proceedings."For that reason the school is unable to discuss any details relating to this matter at the present time, other than to state that it will defend its position in the proceedings."