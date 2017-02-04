© Jacky Naegelen / Reuters



The Louvre museum in Paris has been cordoned off, after a French soldier opened fire on an attacker, wounding him, local media report.The attacker armed with a knife reportedly cried out "Allahu Akbar."The French Interior Ministry reported that there has been ain the vicinity of the Louvre museum., according to Reuters. The man was also carrying a suitcase and tried to enter the Louvre museum with it through the Carrousel du Louvre area, the agency said citing police sources., adding that no explosives have been found so far.Police also said that the Louvre attacker's remarks led them to believe that he wanted to conduct a terrorist attack, but was possibly acting alone., though, following suspicious behavior, the head of Paris police added.The nearby Palais Royal Musee du Louvre metro station has been closed due to the incident, witnesses said on Twitter.Europe 1 radio says the square in front of Louvre was partially evacuated while bomb disposal officers were sent to the scene.The Louvre museum in the center of the French capital is one of the biggest tourist attractions in Paris. Soldiers on patrol are part of security measures installed after terror attacks in 2015 and 2016.