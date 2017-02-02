Puppet Masters
Scott Adams on the freak-out over Trump's 'heated' calls with Mexican, Australian leaders
Scott Adams' Blog
Thu, 02 Feb 2017 18:20 UTC
Another spin on the same observations is that both Australia and Mexico required their leaders to "stand up" to President Trump in a more aggressive way than you would expect with a normal president. I didn't hear the details of the calls, but I have to think they were lecturing him, or talking down to him, or generally being dicks because that's what their countries required of them in this situation. Trump just showed them what that strategy buys them.
If you see one phone call as an event that stands alone, you're missing the story arc. Everything is an ongoing negotiation with Trump. Australia and Mexico just had to sleep on the idea that their relationship with the United States is worse today than yesterday. And it sends a signal to other leaders that lecturing President Trump with an eye toward grandstanding or embarrassing him isn't the strongest strategy. He probably needed to make that point one way or another. That's done. Now let's see if the next foreign leader decides to lecture him or not. I'm thinking no.
There will be plenty of breathless commentary today about the end of civil diplomacy. What we don't know is how it all turns out. Don't judge a book by the first sentence. The fun is just starting.
Just to be clear, I'm sure the new administration is making plenty of rookie errors. It's not all brilliant persuasion. But don't assume you can tell them apart with limited information.
Comment: See:
- 'Worst so far': Trump reportedly 'hangs up' on Australian PM after heated call
- Bad media! Downright lie! Mexico denies Trump threatened to send military to chase 'bad hombres'
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Nigel Farage destroys EU kleptocracy: 'Why do I hear no criticism of Saudi Arabia who refuse to take one refugee from Syria'
- Trump pledges to 'totally destroy' law that bars political speech by churches and other tax exempt organizations
- Crazy liberals 'fighting fascism' riot at UC Berkeley amid protest of Breitbart editor's speech
- IRS Agent Jack Vitayanon arrested on charges of distributing crystal meth in Long Island and Arizona
- Hollywood hysteria: Comedian Sarah Silverman calls for military coup
- Democratic Party rebranding itself as America's 'war party' alongside the neoconservative wing of the Republican Party
- Lethal radiation levels and hole in reactor discovered at damaged Fukushima reactor
- Study finds excessive air pollution may account for a fifth of dementia cases
- Israeli Ambassador to Russia: Israel "highly appreciates" Russia's peacekeeping role and humanitarian efforts in Syria
- Milo talk spawns riot at UC Berkeley - Trump supporter beaten unconscious
- Eyes Wide Shut in LA: Inside the "exclusive" hedonistic sex parties of the rich and debauched
- Award for Merkel over migration policy during 2015 crisis is compared to Obama receiving Nobel Peace Prize, social media raises eyebrows
- Mad Dogs John McCain and Lindsey Graham visited Donbass frontlines ahead of current bout of fighting, told Ukrainians to go on offensive
- Solar winds might be carrying oxygen from Earth to the moon
- Czech DM reports failure to find Russian trail in cyberattacks on government
- Got the key? It's time to lock up John McCain and Lindsey Graham
- Greece: Turkey violated airspace 138 times in one day
- Past US presidents dealt with Muslims through preferences, registries and bans
- Europe: Refugees, women and children, have 'gone missing'
- OSCE monitor: Ukraine ceasefire violations in the thousands, inflict suffering on civilians
- Nigel Farage destroys EU kleptocracy: 'Why do I hear no criticism of Saudi Arabia who refuse to take one refugee from Syria'
- Trump pledges to 'totally destroy' law that bars political speech by churches and other tax exempt organizations
- Democratic Party rebranding itself as America's 'war party' alongside the neoconservative wing of the Republican Party
- Israeli Ambassador to Russia: Israel "highly appreciates" Russia's peacekeeping role and humanitarian efforts in Syria
- Award for Merkel over migration policy during 2015 crisis is compared to Obama receiving Nobel Peace Prize, social media raises eyebrows
- Mad Dogs John McCain and Lindsey Graham visited Donbass frontlines ahead of current bout of fighting, told Ukrainians to go on offensive
- Czech DM reports failure to find Russian trail in cyberattacks on government
- Got the key? It's time to lock up John McCain and Lindsey Graham
- Greece: Turkey violated airspace 138 times in one day
- Past US presidents dealt with Muslims through preferences, registries and bans
- Europe: Refugees, women and children, have 'gone missing'
- OSCE monitor: Ukraine ceasefire violations in the thousands, inflict suffering on civilians
- Russian MoD Shoigu sees, controls NATO activities during Black Sea drills
- Air France Union: Employees urged to boycott US flights after Trump order
- Lawsuits are piling up against Trump's travel ban and anti-sanctuary city executive orders
- Lawyer claims charges on ex-FSB and Kaspersky staff with treason 'in interests of US', Moscow denies DNC/Podesta connection
- Adviser to Khamenei responds to White House putting Iran on notice: "Threatening Iran is useless"
- Scott Adams on the freak-out over Trump's 'heated' calls with Mexican, Australian leaders
- Bad media! Downright lie! Mexico denies Trump threatened to send military to chase 'bad hombres'
- Pepe Escobar: Game-changers ahead on the Maritime Silk Road - Indian cooperation and competition with China
- Crazy liberals 'fighting fascism' riot at UC Berkeley amid protest of Breitbart editor's speech
- IRS Agent Jack Vitayanon arrested on charges of distributing crystal meth in Long Island and Arizona
- Hollywood hysteria: Comedian Sarah Silverman calls for military coup
- Lethal radiation levels and hole in reactor discovered at damaged Fukushima reactor
- Milo talk spawns riot at UC Berkeley - Trump supporter beaten unconscious
- Eyes Wide Shut in LA: Inside the "exclusive" hedonistic sex parties of the rich and debauched
- Survey: Hungarian opinions rank the world's top three political leaders
- Inmates at a Delaware max-security prison are taking the guards hostage - UPDATE
- Matthew McConaughey calls on celebs and Trump-haters to shake hands and 'embrace' the president, be constructive
- Quebec City mosque shooting: At least 6 killed in 'Terrorist attack on Muslims' (UPDATES)
- Funeral home owner and gospel recording artist arrested for multiple child sex offenses
- Individual cell towers in neighborhoods and community streets requested for next gen wireless
- 'Thieving idiot' cop's own body camera catches him steal $200 from man
- Police raids for removal of water protectors at Standing Rock begin
- Clashes erupt in Bucharest following enormous anti-corruption rally
- Michigan Muslim man misled media by claiming Trump's ban killed his mother, says imam
- 28 sexually exploited children rescued during statewide California human trafficking operation, 474 arrested
- Grave justice: Pennsylvania Mayor arrested for desecration of burial sites
- Cop charged with beating a fellow officer and locking her in a dog kennel gets to keep his job
- US military admits civilians, children 'likely' killed in Yemen raid
- 7,700-year-old skeletons of two women found in a Russian cave turn out to be closely related to the modern population
- Researchers unearth 12,000yo male skeleton containing prostate stones
- Scientists discover giant lost continent hidden beneath island of Mauritius
- What Smedley Butler Found Out in Haiti
- 13th century boy who preserved his homework on birch bark
- Rare dinosaur prints found in B.C., Canada
- 16th century pendant engraved with Tudor rose found at building site near Kremlin
- Researchers discover oldest 'human ancestor' in central China
- LIDAR scan detects ancient Mayan highways
- Poland publishes detailed list of Auschwitz SS guards online
- Why do the British hate the Russians? A brief history of 500 years of anti-Russian propaganda
- Gifted to Empress Catherine the Great, the Peacock Clock is the only large example of 18th century robotics that has survived unaltered
- Cambridge archaeologists unearth 25 'perfectly preserved' skeletons from medieval Augustinian friary - and there could be many more
- Previously unseen photographs of Stalin's Russia revealed by US historian
- Ancient figures from Ghana reveal trading routes of prehistoric African civilisation
- CIA declassified files: US and Soviet nuclear sub crash off Scotland 'almost sparked global war'
- Archaeologists say Jersey was Neanderthal vacation hot spot
- Prehistoric architects with no written language or numbers built sophisticated architectural complexes in US Southwest
- The Golitsyn-Nosenko Affair: How the CIA was duped by a fake KGB defector for 2 generations
- What New England's '1816 Mackerel Year' can tell us about climate change
- Solar winds might be carrying oxygen from Earth to the moon
- Quantum supercomputer could 'change life completely' in a decade
- Google's Boston Dynamics unveils 'nightmare-inducing' wheeled robot
- Scientists have photographed light moving faster than the speed of light
- Bees suffering from 'deformed wing virus'
- Traces of a lost continent found in Indian Ocean
- The end of fillings? Researchers develop drug that regrows damaged teeth
- Chimps attack and murder former tyrant
- Growth of bacteria can be stimulated by antibiotics
- An extragalactic void is shoving our Milky Way galaxy from behind
- Earth 'overdue' for magnetic pole reversal
- Scientists discover brain-hormone responsible for fat-burning: FLP-7
- 'Rotten Egg' death star: Hubble captures spectacular images of nebula's violent transformation
- Rapid gas flares discovered in white dwarf binary star for the first time
- Study relates Atlantic hurricane frequency to sunspot activity
- Time crystals: Scientists have confirmed a brand new form of matter
- Floating Libertarian city, a possible future reality
- Evidence that some parts of the body stay 'alive' after death
- Anything to worry about with 'death asteroid' WF9?
- Russia developing super-heavy ground-effect civilian transport
- Rarely seen Arctic gull turns up at Tupper Lake, New York
- Spectacular video captures rare 'ice stacking' phenomenon on Siberia's Lake Baikal
- Piton De La Fournaise Volcano erupts on French island of Réunion
- Shallow 3.7 magnitude earthquake shakes Adelaide, Australia
- Snowpack in Sierra Nevadas at 177% of historic average, biggest in 22 years
- Zebra attacks zookeeper at Safari Park in China
- Russian ice breakers stuck in the Arctic, yachts over underwater volcanoes
- Dead newborn gray whale found in Redondo Beach, California
- Hawaii's Kilauea volcano lava 'firehose': 'Never seen anything like it' says scientist (VIDEO)
- Underwater volcano eruption spotted near Tonga
- Black Blizzard: Cyclone wreaks havoc on Russia's Arctic city of Norilsk (VIDEO)
- Scientists to march on Washington in support of global warming censorship
- There's so much snow on Loveland Pass, Colorado that it buried an avalanche warning sign
- Upheaval by John Casey, instantly frozen fish and South California freeze warnings
- Bear encounter sends man to hospital in Gulf Breeze, Florida
- Mass seagull deaths mystifies biologists at Port of Tacoma, Washington
- Uptick in whale strandings in North Carolina
- Schoolchildren evacuated as more than 60 quakes shake Mount Etna, Sicily
- Wettest January in 17 years for Perth, Australia
- Alaska's Bogoslof volcano erupts again; more than 25 times since mid-December
- Bright meteor fireball captured over Caeté, Minas Gerais, Brazil
- Asteroid attack? Yet another asteroid to give Earth a close shave
- Close encounter! Asteroid discovered yesterday whizzed 70,000 km from Earth
- Meteor fireball observed across 11 southern U.S. states
- Meteor fireball spotted over Leeds, UK
- Security camera captures meteor fireball lighting up the sky in Huntersville, North Carolina
- Mysterious boom rattles San Diego residents
- Brilliant green meteor fireball photographed over Southern India
- Bright green meteor fireball lights up skies over Exeter, UK
- Meteor fireball seen in the skies above Huddersfield, UK?
- Meteor fireball blazes across Siberian city of Omsk
- Meteor fireball seen over Donegal, Ireland
- Meteor? New Orleans residents report flash of pinkish light, loud booms, home rattling
- Meteor fireball breaks up over Victoria, Australia
- Daytime meteor fireball explodes over Norway
- Twin sonic booms panic residents of Marseille
- Two large sonic booms prompt calls to North Yorkshire police
- Bright meteor fireball explodes over Puerto Rico
- American Meteor Society receives 145 reports of meteor fireball over US Midwest and Canada
- Meteor fireball streaks over Brazilian skies
- Study finds excessive air pollution may account for a fifth of dementia cases
- Why Is Milk Consumption Associated with More Bone Fractures?
- Regular exposure to sunlight is one of the best ways to protect or improve your vision
- Missouri: New bill to ban giving mercury containing vaccines at public health clinics
- Wreaking havoc throughout the body: Vegetable oils lead to fatigue, migraines, heart disease and dementia
- Chemicals associated with cancer and other health problems found in fast food packaging
- Flashback: Trump admits in 2015 interview he's never had the flu, vaccines filled with 'bad stuff'
- Acupuncture boosts the effectiveness of standard treatments to significantly lessen chronic pain and depression
- About time: Three insulin drug makers being sued for price-fixing
- What causes abdominal bloating?
- Fat shaming more stressful on the body than obesity itself
- Drug resistance? Primary malaria treatment fails to cure 4 patients in the UK
- Skipping breakfast and eating late in the day can raise risk of heart disease, diabetes and obesity
- Adult swaddling gaining traction as new therapy for postnatal women in Tokyo
- Our microbes could promote altruistic behavior even more than genetic factors
- Why you should never keep your potatoes in cold storage
- The importance of digestive and metabolic enzymes for health
- Mysterious cluster of Massachusetts amnesia cases, possibly tied to opioids, alarms health officials
- Lack of sleep tied to a weakened immune system
- Ecocide and crimes against humanity: The British Government colludes with Monsanto
- The one word that can ruin an apology
- Having a purpose in life makes you healthier
- Near death experience reports include timeless review of life and other perspectives
- Loneliness actually hurts us on a cellular level
- Human connection and its profound role to addiction (VIDEO)
- Parkinson's patients improve with group drumming
- Split brain study reveals surprising new insight
- Extreme agreeing: The unexpected way to win an argument
- Addressing memory loss with music & meditation
- How Does Personality Affect Your Level of Happiness?
- New study links brain cortex shape to personality traits
- New study shows psychopaths have lower IQs
- The mysteries of hypnosis: Magic time?
- Emotional intelligence: How smart people handle difficult people
- 7 Unconventional Signs You Are A Really Creative Person
- Is Neoliberalism creating an epidemic of mental illness? Wrenching society apart
- Making it a habit to be a grateful human being
- Quantum theory and the afterlife: What happens when we die
- Whether our speech is fast or slow, we say about the same
- Listening with your eyes: One in five people may 'hear' visual movement or flashes of light
- Multiple witnesses report seeing mysterious bright orange lights over Austin
- Kingston, Jamaica: Disturbed graves implicated in demon possession of schoolchildren
- Strange nighttime orange cloud glows over Sheffield, UK
- Witnesses chase down 'UFO lights' in Wiltshire, England (VIDEO)
- NASA 'cuts live feed from international space station' before mysterious object appears on camera
- Video shows UFO fly past waterspout off coast of Algeria
- 'Bright red like fire': Mysterious lights seen over Mesa, Arizona
- Mysterious midnight 'raging' orange light puzzles Queensland resident
- Video apparently captures two UFOs over Jerusalem on New Years' Eve
- Did a UFO give Uri Geller his supernatural abilities?
- After conducting 6,000 exorcisms, Catholic priest shares his experience
- Peruvian couple 'possessed by demons' snarl like animals as family takes them to church for exorcism
- 'Compelling' live cam video of 'bigfoot family' at Yellowstone divides web
- Mysterious flashing lights speed past ISS - astronaut 'hides evidence from camera with hand'?
- UFO hunter demands inquiry into mysterious black object filmed over Bristol Channel
- Triangle UFO formation in the sky above Gosport in South Hampshire, UK
- Alleged poltergeist phenomena surrounding young girl captured in home security footage
- Nazis, E.T.'s, Deep States, the Admiral Byrd Expedition and the Exposure of Antarctica's Hidden Realms
- Mystery flying object photographed over east England
- Strange 'vibrating boat horn' noise heard across Liverpool, UK
- Jonathan Pie: Jeremy Hunt and the privatization of the NHS by stealth
- Dutch comedy show out-Trumps Trump in epic message to the new POTUS
- Mexico agrees to build wall to stem the tide of American refugees
- BREAKING: Major KGB Announcement From Putin About Donald Trump, New US President!
- Putin hacked fireworks! Trump pre-inauguration party's fireworks display spells out 'USR' instead of 'USA'
- Tucker exposes hoax group claiming to pay protesters at Trump inauguration
- Orangutan slaps tourist taking a selfie!
- Deepak Chopra sneezes and detaches retina in third eye
- New RoboQueen convinces on first public appearance
- Facebook censorship goes too far, bans God's account for His wrath against military spending
- Trump Gives Intel Agencies Their Daily Briefing
- "I lost because hackers showed America what a complete F-ing lunatic I am" (satire)(but true!)(ya know?)
- U.S. intel says four-year-old hacked Trump's Twitter account
- Funniest fake news story of the year: Killary smells like boiled cabbage and urine
- CrazyRussianHacker: Check out these 7 dog gadgets (Video)
- Obama greenlights one last drone strike 'for old times' sake'
- Top news bloopers of 2016
- Woman rides jumping cow after being denied horse as a girl in New Zealand
- Kremlin names Trump employee of the month
- Cassetteboy: Brexit. 2016 review special (VIDEO)
Quote of the Day
For the great enemy of the truth is very often not the lie - deliberate, contrived and dishonest - but the myth - persistent, persuasive, and unrealistic. Too often we hold fast to the clichés of our forebears. We subject all facts to a prefabricated set of interpretations. We enjoy the comfort of opinion without the discomfort of thought.
Recent Comments
We have survived for so long by recognizing power and having the humility to cuddle-up to its backside.
I came across this AMAZING HUMAN on youtube people. I mean WOW!! Really!! Wanna find your shape back... get tiptop fit like a brandnew running...
threatening Iran is useless True. The American government will understand that threatening Iran is useless False.
God, the more I learn the less I know ! First of all I didn't know that the U.S. Air Force classified Wi-Fi as a weapon. I just bought a new...
Scott Adams on the freak-out over Trump's 'heated' calls with Mexican, Australian leadersToday's news will be all about President Trump's tense phone calls with the leaders of Australia and Mexico. The popular spin is that the president was rude and aggressive with both of them. Very...