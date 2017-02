© Bret Hartman / Reuters



American crude oil exports are poised to exceed four members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) this year, according to analysts polled by Bloomberg.Asset management firm Macquarie told Bloomberg US oil production would reach 9.37 million bpd after the 5.6 percent slump to 8.87 million in 2016. Turner, Mason & Co. and Lipow Oil Associates forecast American oil output will exceed nine million bpd, while Wood Mackenzie predicted a more conservative 8.75 million."Godzilla is even taller in person... US production will be bigger than most people are expecting," Vikas Dwivedi, senior analyst at Macquarie told the media.The US is neck-and-neck with China as the world's largest crude importer, buying 7.88 million bpd of crude last year. However, there is an explanation why America is boosting exports, analysts said."If the US system can't take the crude it produces, it will have to export it," Macquarie's Dwivedi told Bloomberg.If OPEC continues to comply with the self-imposed cuts of 1.2 million bpd, the market may see even a larger amount of American oil, as Europe, Asia, and Latin America will seek new suppliers, said Andy Lipow, head of a Houston-based consulting company Lipow Oil Associates.The 40-year-old ban on exports of American crude oil was lifted in late 2015.