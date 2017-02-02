© Eileen O'Gara Linzer



A woman walking in a park in Queens was shocked to discover that someone had scrawled a swastika and "KKK" in the snow on the ground.Eileen O'Gara Linzer posted photos of the hateful symbols and letters she found in Juniper Valley Park in Middle Village on her Facebook page, prompting dozens of comments and more than a hundred shares. "This morning's walk... unfortunately, was the furthest thing from wonderful," she wrote. "Down the block from where my Jewish husband and half-Jewish children are currently living. In one of the most diverse places on earth, and one of our most beloved - Queens NY."However, the NYPD told Fox 5 in an email that "Making a 'swastika' 'kkk' in the snow where there is no damage to property is not a crime."Crime or not, "This cannot continue and when it happens, it CANNOT be ignored," Linzer wrote.