The armed non-state actors that are active in the Congo, whether as 'rebels' or 'terrorists', pose a very serious threat to the Central African region's stability. The northeast corner of the country is already a black hole of governance and has even attracted former South Sudanese Vice President Riek Machar's Nuer rebels following their retreat from the country in September. Furthermore, there's the ever-lingering threat that the Muslim-majority Seleka rebels in the Central African Republic might also spill over into the country in the future too, depending on the course of the unresolved civil war there. In that sense, it's applicable to speak about a collection of six separate non-state actors that could satisfy the criteria of 'terrorist organizations' in the Congo - the ADF, LRA, M23, FDLR, Machar's Nuer forces, and Seleka, all of which except for M23 are explicitly aimed at destabilizing the situation in one of the country's fragile neighbors.

Without anyone having prepared for it, a huge conflict could thus break out in this transregional pivot space as the Congo descends into chaos precisely at the moment that 'rebel'/'terrorist' groups are rising up and two of the most comparatively stable countries are undergoing sensitive leadership transitions. Apart from directly affecting the humanitarian situation in each of the prospectively affected countries, another regional war would also adversely impact on several of China's transnational infrastructure projects, which receive comparably scant media coverage in the West but are inordinately influential in shaping the continent's geopolitics.

The global imagination has conflated the word "terrorism" with Arab Muslims due to the headline-grabbing attacks that some of this demographic have carried out across the years, but they by no means have a monopoly on this type of warfare.While the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) are Muslim, they're not Arab, and organizations such as the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA), M23, and the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) are neither of these.The case can be made that the Democratic Republic of the Congo's security services sometimes engage in this sort of atrocious behavior as well, but this doesn't appear to be state policy. Moreover, the Congo's armed forces are part of the state, while these so-called 'rebel' groups are not, which is a key differentiator in assessing each actor's 'legitimacy' when it comes to the use of force, no matter who it's directed against.though it sometimes backtracks on its 'terrorist' designation like it did with M23 whenever it tries to strike a political deal with such organizations.The northeastern Congolese juncture point between Central and Eastern Africa has twice proven to be a Balkan-like powder keg for igniting larger African conflicts, so the complex situation today with myriad non-state 'rebel'/'terrorist' actors running around is very similar - and in some cases, worse - than the strategic context that preceded both the First and Second Congo Wars. Instead of states initiating and driving the course of events like in those two previous bloodbaths, this time it might be non-state actors that take the lead in dragging the rest of the region into an interlinked conflict that none of the affected countries truly wants.The adjacent oil-rich country of South Sudan is newly independent but has also become a failed state amidst an outbreak of ethnic warfare and former Vice President Machar's Nuer forces have crossed over into the country, while neighboring Uganda and Rwanda are comparatively more stable than the other two but are overdue to experience inevitable leadership transitions as their leaders eventually reach the end of their lives.Lastly, Burundi is on the brink of state collapse, though it's not because of President Nkurunziza so much as it due to his Rwandan counterpart Kagame in trying to trigger a Tutsi uprising in the demographically identical country which has almost the exact same ratio of Hutus and Tutsis, a very risky policy which might blow back into the Congo and aggravate the same already existing Hutu-Tutsi tensions in the eastern borderland which sparked the First Congo War.All of these existing regional frailties are made even more sensitive by the Congo's ongoing election crisis and the violence that this has already produced throughout the country, especially around the northeastern and eastern cities of Kisangani and Goma where the 'rebels'/'terrorists' are already active.Uganda and Rwanda - whether on their own initiative or once more in coordination with the other -If either Kampala or Kigali are in the throes of the previously mentioned leadership transitions during this time, then the scenario would become even more dangerous because the unstable government would be thrown into a dilemma between choosing whether to centralize its new authority or secure the Congolese frontier.Kenya and Uganda are in the process of building a Standard Gauge Railroad with Chinese assistance which could one day be extended to Kisangani in establishing a multimodal trade corridor between the Atlantic and Indian Oceans. Tanzania, also with Chinese support, is building a Central Corridor railway to Rwanda and Burundi which might also eventually reach into Goma and the rest of the mineral-rich eastern Congo.as well as impede the viability of another cross-continental rail project in bridging Angola's recently refurbished Benguela Railway with Tanzania and Zambia's TAZARA, all of which are also linked to China.Appraising the very delicate situation in the Congo, it's important for observers to recognize that 'rebel'/'terrorist' groups might actually have more of an influence in sparking a major international conflagration than any of the Central-East African governments, owing to the relative freedom with which they already operate and the developing backdrop of the Congo's ongoing election-related violence. A dark scenario is rapidly taking shape whereby these non-state actors and others are playing a more heightened role than they had in the past, prompting a sudden security crisis that might succeed in tempting one or some of the regional states into militarily intervening to prevent the establishment of an uncontrollable terrorist safe haven in the borderland region.