"I kind of talk about it as breaking the eggs, and then trying to make an omelet out of it to give to the President. And if you can't make that omelet, then you give the egg mess to the President."

Madeleine Albright goes on MSNBC to discuss Donald Trump's executive order on immigration.Madeline Albright talking about showing kindness to refugees. How ironic.MSNBC will of course give Albright a platform to express her views, but her credibility when it comes to human rights and diplomacy, instead of war and suffering, is beyond suspect.During the interview Albright explains her foreign policy decision making process quite accurately...60 Minutes, the deaths of 500,000 Iraqi children was worth it for Iraq's non existent WMDs...Madeleine Albright in Prague: "Disgusting Serbs!"During her campaigning for "Crooked" Hillary: "There is a special place in hell for women who do not help other women."