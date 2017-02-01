Puppet Masters
Heavy firefights rock Donetsk, Zakharchenko cites 'Trump effect' for escalated hostilities
J. Arnoldski
Fort Russ
Wed, 01 Feb 2017 18:21 UTC
Heavy losses have been recorded on both sides, and DPR intelligence reports that more than 90 Ukrainian troops have been eliminated over the span of the last 24 hours.
Polish, American, and Russian sources in Donetsk have suggested that the fighting is nearing a level frighteningly reminiscent of the height of the conflict in 2014-2015. Polish journalist Dawid Hudziec, for instance, writes from Donetsk: "Over the past two days the situation has sharply deteriorated. The Donetsk People's Republic alone has reported more approximately a thousand shellings a day, which unmistakably evokes memories of the turning point in 2014/2015."
For the first time in a while, as American journalist Patrick Lancaster reports, Grad rockets can be heard incoming and outgoing in and around Donetsk.
Fort Russ guest analyst Eduard Popov has confirmed that Grad rockets, both incoming and outgoing, can be heard throughout Donetsk.
On January 31st, DPR leader Alexander Zakharchenko visited the frontline north of Donetsk near Avdeevka and Yasinovataya, where a 50 km frontline of active firefights has rocked the republic for the past several days.
Like many experts, Zakharchenko cited the "Trump factor" as the reason behind the Ukrainians' recent offensive. "Ukraine started the escalation of fighting because Russia and America are heading for a rapprochement. To be more precise, they are attempting to," Zakharchenko said in an interview on the frontline.
Zakharchenko emphasized that although the military situation is "very difficult," the Ukrainians have "suffered big losses" and "won't get through."
Comment: Kiev has owned up to the increased offensive, an offensive which has so far cost them at least 90 men and counting. As Fort Russ reports:
The Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Igor Pavlovsky, admitted during a press briefing today that the Ukrainian armed forces are carrying out offensive operations in Donbass.Defeat after bloody defeat they still cast themselves as 'heroic victors' and press on in the destruction of their country. As Patrick Lancaster has stated, as usual, the UAF is targeting residential areas, damaging both water and power supplies in northern Donetsk:
"Today, no matter what, meter by meter, step by step and seizing the opportunity, our boys are heroically moving forward," Pavlovsky stated while commenting on the situation in Avdeevka.
However, the minister did not comment on questions concerning Ukraine's observance of the Minsk Agreements, in particular the agreement on withdrawing heavy weapons from the contact line.
The Donbass militia and Ukrainian security forces have both declared that the situation in Donbass has deteriorated. Each side continues to blame the other for launching offensive actions.
In the city of Avdeevka under Ukrainian control, where more than 30,000 people reside, a state of emergency has been declared due to shelling.
A "difficult situation" also prevails in militia-controlled Yasinovataya and Donetsk. The Ministry of Defense of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic has stated that the UAF has launched six offensive attempts over the last 24 hours, losing more than 90 men in the process.
The Kremlin believes that it is the Ukrainian side that has opted for active combat operations in the Avdeevka area.
Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told journalists today: "We are dealing with provocative actions by the armed forces of Ukraine and individual groups." Peskov drew attention to the Ukrainian army's words "advancing meter by meter."
"This de facto confirms that these are offensive operations," Peskov emphasized. According to him, Kiev's policy is thus undermining the Minsk Agreements.
