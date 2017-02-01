© Sputnik/Valeriy Melnikov
Heavy firefights and shelling exchanges have been raging on the frontline of the Donetsk People's Republic in Donbass since January 28th.
Heavy losses have been recorded on both sides, and DPR intelligence reports that more than 90 Ukrainian troops have been eliminated over the span of the last 24 hours.

Polish, American, and Russian sources in Donetsk have suggested that the fighting is nearing a level frighteningly reminiscent of the height of the conflict in 2014-2015. Polish journalist Dawid Hudziec, for instance, writes from Donetsk: "Over the past two days the situation has sharply deteriorated. The Donetsk People's Republic alone has reported more approximately a thousand shellings a day, which unmistakably evokes memories of the turning point in 2014/2015."

For the first time in a while, as American journalist Patrick Lancaster reports, Grad rockets can be heard incoming and outgoing in and around Donetsk.



Fort Russ guest analyst Eduard Popov has confirmed that Grad rockets, both incoming and outgoing, can be heard throughout Donetsk.

On January 31st, DPR leader Alexander Zakharchenko visited the frontline north of Donetsk near Avdeevka and Yasinovataya, where a 50 km frontline of active firefights has rocked the republic for the past several days.

Like many experts, Zakharchenko cited the "Trump factor" as the reason behind the Ukrainians' recent offensive. "Ukraine started the escalation of fighting because Russia and America are heading for a rapprochement. To be more precise, they are attempting to," Zakharchenko said in an interview on the frontline.

Zakharchenko emphasized that although the military situation is "very difficult," the Ukrainians have "suffered big losses" and "won't get through."