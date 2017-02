© Via Facebook



A pro-Trump priest in New York City says he was joking when he shared a meme that showed a man plummeting from a skyscraper along with the slogan "show your hate for Trump"."I do not promote suicide,'' said Pizzo to the NY Post. "I've helped many people over the years, and it does not promote suicide. It was funny."Following a barrage of hate from parishioners and the public, Pizzo posted an apology on Facebook Tuesday, explaining that he regrets posting the "completely inappropriate" meme."I apologize for the hurt that I have caused over a Facebook post," he reportedly wrote.Fr. Pizzo has shared similar political sentiments on his Facebook page in the past, reports the AP, including a photo of President Obama with the words "He's not my president" and a picture of Hillary Clinton titled "Ugly Face" and "Happy Halloween".The Diocese of Brooklyn said the post does not reflect the church's stance and it has been removed.