Fr. Philip Pizzo, 67, who practices in the Diocese of Brooklyn, posted the #JumpAgainstTrump meme on his personal Facebook page Sunday, said he thought the slogan was "funny" and insisted it was not intended to promote suicide.
"I do not promote suicide,'' said Pizzo to the NY Post. "I've helped many people over the years, and it does not promote suicide. It was funny."
Following a barrage of hate from parishioners and the public, Pizzo posted an apology on Facebook Tuesday, explaining that he regrets posting the "completely inappropriate" meme.
"I apologize for the hurt that I have caused over a Facebook post," he reportedly wrote.
"I never intended it to get this kind of reaction and I regret posting it. I have been a priest for 40 years and my goal has always been to bring Christ to the people. I am pro-life and any reference to suicide is contrary to my beliefs, therefore, making my post completely inappropriate. Again, please accept my sincerest apology."
Fr. Pizzo has shared similar political sentiments on his Facebook page in the past, reports the AP, including a photo of President Obama with the words "He's not my president" and a picture of Hillary Clinton titled "Ugly Face" and "Happy Halloween".
Comment: Would something like this ever come from a religious leader about anti-Obama supporters? Could you imagine:
"Show your hate for Obama - #JumpAgainstObama - Do it for social justice"!?
The Diocese of Brooklyn said the post does not reflect the church's stance and it has been removed.
