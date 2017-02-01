Yemeni military and intelligence sources disclosed the presence of US and Israeli officers in the Saudi-led troops' Bab al-Mandab operations room in the African country of Eritrea, and said that over 450 Saudi-backed militias have been killed in Yemen's offensives."The recent battles of Bab al-Mandab resulted in the death of nearly 450 Saudi-backed militias, including Saudi-hired mercenaries from other Arab and foreign countries," Yemeni Intelligence Official Taha Hesam Abu Taleb told FNA on Wednesday.He pointed to the coming power of Donald Trump as new US president, and said, "Although Trump has reiterated that the US military operations in other world countries would be stopped, only one week after his rise to power Saudi Arabia's attacks were intensified on Southern Yemen; we can see the US government's efforts are aimed at segregating the Southern and Northern parts of Yemen."In a relevant development on Tuesday, the Saudi-led forces sustained heavy losses in the Yemeni army's missile attacks on their military positions in the Red Sea island."The Yemeni army targeted and pounded the Saudi-led military training center with a ballistic missile Zuqar Island in the Red Sea, killing at least 80 Saudi and UAE soldiers and officers," the Arabic-language media outlets quoted an unnamed Yemeni military source as saying on Tuesday.The source noted that the Saudi-led forces' military hardware also sustained heavy losses in Yemen's missile attacks.The source noted that Saudi-hired mercenaries could also be seen among the fatalities in Zuqar Island.Also on Tuesday, Yemen's army and popular forces targeted and destroyed a Saudi warship with 176 crews and naval forces in the waters near Bab al-Mandab Strait, the 11th Saudi vessel sinking offshore Yemen.The Saudi warship dubbed as 'Al-Madina' was targeted by Yemeni missiles in the Al-Mukha coastal waters in the province of Ta'iz.The sunken ship had repeatedly fired rockets at residential areas in Ta'iz province, inflicting casualties and destruction there.Also on Sunday, military sources declared that the second-in-command of the Saudi-led Arab coalition troops and his men have been killed in fierce clashes with the Yemeni army and popular forces in Bab a-Mandab.Saeed al-Samati ranked second after Heisam Qassem Taher in Saudi Arabia's so-called Golden Arrow Operations in Bab al-Mandab.