© Barking and Dagenham Council
Falling to bits: One of the houses raided in the council's operation
Rip-off landlords have been caught charging thousands of pounds to rent squalid and dangerous houses to up to 11 tenants at a time.

Rogue and criminal landlords across east London are being exposed by London's Barking and Dagenham council who have carried out raids on suspect homes.

Tenants have been found living in cramped and unsafe conditions with one three-bedroom house found crammed with 11 people.

In another raid, nine people - including two families of three - were found to be paying up to £900 each for a four bedroom bungalow in Gay Gardens in Dagenham.

© Barking and Dagenham Council
Cramped: The living conditions were overcrowded despite tenants paying thousands.
At a house in Barking, 10 tenants were paying around £600 each to share illegally-converted bedsits.

The council has now vowed to hound the area's rogue landlords in a drive which has seen 100 operations over the last two years.

Laila Butt, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, compared the dodgy landlords to Peter Rachman, known for exploiting tenants in Notting Hill in the 1950s.

Cllr Butt said: "Rip-off landlords are the scourge of London - they are not your comic Rigsby types but more like Rachman.

"I can assure our residents that we will be relentless in our determination to stand up for standards and drive out these criminal landlords."

So far 25 landlords have been taken through the courts and the council has blocked more than 20 illegal evictions by criminal landlords.