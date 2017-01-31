© Joshua Roberts / Reuters



Such requests were implemented in December by the Obama administration.

has spoken out about President Donald Trump's executive order on banning people from seven countries from entering the US for 90 days. He promised it wasKevin McAleenan, the acting commissioner of US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP), also discussed how his agency had enforced the order.Kelly promised that the writing and implementation of the executive order was not as piecemeal as had been reported, and that the"This whole approach was part of what then-candidate Trump talked about for a year or two," Kelly said. "So we. It wasn't a surprise it was coming.and Kelly said he looked at two drafts before the wording was finalized, but he "didn't get involved in correcting grammar or reformatting the thing."The 109 number also(meaning people holding green cards) who were prevented from even boarding planes from coming to the US.About 90,000 people from the seven countries received non-immigrant or immigrant visas in 2015, according to State Department statistics.The executive order will allow DHS and other agencies toand is "strongly supported by the department's career intelligence officials," Kelly said."We cannot gamble with American lives. I will not gamble with American lives," Kelly said. "These orders areIt is my sworn responsibility as secretary of homeland security to protect and defend the American people. And I have directed departmental leadership to implement the president's executive orders professionally, humanely, and in accordance with the law," he added.The seven countries were selected because"that can convince us that one of their citizens is, indeed, who that citizen says they are and what their background might be," Kelly said.At the end of the procedural review, the US may decide to requestThe executive order's language and implementation caused much confusion over the weekend, including when DHS officials were reportedly told not to enforce a court-issued stay against the new policy. Kelly denied that employees were obstructing justice, saying thatAs far as he was aware, he added, no CBP official "knowingly" violated the ruling. However, he has asked for more information on such reports.During the first 72 hours of the order,McAleenan said. About half a million foreign nationals entered the US during that same time span.