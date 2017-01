© Andrew Harrer / www.globallookpress.com



And you thought President Donald Trump's first TV interview was bad ... I guess there are new bottoms to be still found when it comes to the 'Circus de Trump' and mainstream media's propensity to fan hysteria. How fast can you say set up and manipulation?Donald Trump unleashed a furious storm on his newly inaugurated presidential head when he decided to put ink to paper and sign off on what the world refers to as the infamous "Muslim ban." And just like that, America ... and most of the Western world flocked to the defense of Muslims, arguing Washington's vile immigration policy and fascist streak!All Trump did with his executive order was to temporary halt the entry of refugees into the United States.So let's give credit where credit is due and thank America's very own presidential Nobel Peace prize for so kindly laying down the foundation of Trump's misguidance.rendition, black sites, drone strikes, systematic torture, unilaterally declaring war on countries ... Need I go on?Please understand that I am in no way, shape or form excusing or even rationalizing Trump's decision - but at the same time, I do not like being ran circles around on account a few liberals are upset their "candidate" didn't get into the White House.Repeat after me so that it may sink in: soft coup d'état.No?That term might sit better actually. If you recall there were a few pink hats taking a stroll down the public squares the other day, trumpeting against the Donald.What it is that El Presidente did? What it is that is so very evil and antithetical to American values, and sense of decency? I'm at a loss here. While I recoil atfighting terrorism, I don't accept the tsunami of uber-sentimentalism liberals have showered us with.Bottom line I don't buy it!I find the sudden cries of outrage both hypocritical and ever so conveniently timely.From where I'm sitting the US did not exactly wait for Mr. Trump's arrival to revel in all things Islamophobic. And yet today a litany of Hollywood stars and other "celebs" are having a day at the bashing their favorite tangerine pantomime to a nasty pulp.I would personally argue that the United States has not only defined but architected the very industry that is Islamophobia, to the tune of misconceptions, bigoted generalizations, and downright fascist orientalism. Here I would say thatLet us remember for a second that President Trump sits in the White House not as conquering sociopath, but an elected official. In all fairness, every decision he has so far taken - good or bad, has been in keeping with his campaign promises. Might it be the Mexican wall, the anti-lobby act, or the Muslim ban , Mr. Trump has been consistent.As his daughter once declared: "He says what he means, and he means what he says."So what gives?So yes Mr. Trump's entry ban is abhorrent in its implementations, but then again I will say that former presidents have done a lot worse than stop people at the border over the years and no one batted an eyelid.I will refer here to Dr. Ammar Nakshawani's , who, amid a storm of nonsensical neoliberal platitudes saw through the smokescreen. He told me:Even the UK has joined the anti-Trump bandwagon, with its petition, failing to look at its neo-fascist reflection.I would rather a ban be implemented against those systematic right violators, who, to this day, buy billions of dollars' worth of weapons from the UK - Bahrain and Saudi Arabia come to mind.I would rather righteous anger be directed at those actors, who, from their pulpits fan ethnocentrism and sectarian bigotry, lumping Islam and the Middle East to the hateful ideology the likes of Deash have fronted over the decades.But that, of course, would require real political involvement and THAT flash-in-the-pan-activists don't really do, do they?There is a dangerous agenda at play, and from the looks of it, most of us all have fallen for it.I agree! I cannot help but see an engineered narrative of planned dissent against President Trump on account he did not bow to the Establishment and played the neocons' game.I would say that Mr. Trump' real crime has been his delivery. Obama was much better at packaging mass murder than Mr. Trump has been at fronting unapologetic ethnocentrism infused with corporate supremacism.Does anyone really want to play Soros and Clinton's games?Catherine Shakdam is a political analyst, writer and commentator for the Middle East with a special focus on radical movements and Yemen. A regular pundit on RT and other networks her work has appeared in major publications: MintPress, the Foreign Policy Journal, Mehr News and many others.Director of Programs at the Shafaqna Institute for Middle Eastern Studies, Catherine is also the co-founder of Veritas Consulting. She is the author of Arabia's Rising - Under The Banner Of The First Imam