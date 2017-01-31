© Fox News Insider



"We [USA] are not responsible for the crisis in Syria."

Tucker Carlson takes on Mark Hetfield who is the CEO and President of Hias, a group which advocates for the open entry of refugees into the United States...why? Because his organization gets US taxpayer money per refugee admitted. Always follow the money.Carlson asked Hetfield, "what are the rules for admitting refugees?" Carlson then challenges Hetfield to answer if US citizens "have a right to be concerned, or are they just bigots" for asking questions on which refugees to admit into the United States.