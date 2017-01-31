Donald Trump's administration has discreetly added the judicial branch to a section of the White House website, after it was revealed that it had been removed. The disappearance of the branch unsurprisingly prompted outrage online.The section then included the executive and legislative branches, but failed to mention the judicial branch at all.Although the change apparently occurred earlier this month,The internet then erupted with fierce criticism of the move - fanning the sense of injustice among those in the anti-Trump camp.Several tweets compared a side-by-side view of the current White House website and the previous one, using a cached screenshot from earlier this month.Another tweet called the move a "Constitutional crisis."And one suggested that the administration "may want to add it (judicial branch) back in tomorrow."The judicial branch of government is made up of the court system, with the Supreme Court representing the highest court in the land. It also helps interpret the United States constitution - something which Trump has been accused of violating, particularly in reference to his executive order banning those from seven mainly Muslim countries from entering the US.