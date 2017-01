© Jonathan Ernst / Reuters



As part of his promise to 'drain the swamp' US President Donald Trump has signed an 'ethics commitments' executive order restricting his administration officials from working as lobbyists after they leave government.The order is "solely enforceable by the United States by any legally available means." Anyone found violating the ban could be barred from lobbying their former agency for up to another five years, on top of the five-year period covered by the order.The order also states that Trump, or his designee, may also grant "to any person a waiver of any of restrictions contained in the pledge."A huge focus of Trump's election campaign was his promise to tackle Washington insiders. His pledge to "drain the swamp" became a hugely popular chant at his rallies. The executive order is an effort to deliver on those promisesUnder the Lobbying Disclosure Act , former officials can avoid registering as lobbyists if they spend less than 20 percent of their time in meetings with government officials or preparing for them.