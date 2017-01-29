Puppet Masters
Russian attack planes and helicopters return to Daesh-held Palmyra to retake city
Sat, 28 Jan 2017 16:12 UTC
Izvestia reported that Ka-52 Alligator advanced combat helicopters and Su-25 Rook attack aircraft have joined in efforts to liberate the Syrian city of Palmyra from Daesh terrorists.
The goal is to significantly strengthen the fire impact on terrorist positions, the newspaper said, referring to an interaction between a Ka-52 and a Su-25 as a combination of intelligence capabilities and high strike power.
"It is designed to compensate for the lack of Syrian artillery strike capabilities, as well as to provide effective support to government forces advancing on Palmyra," Izvestia said.
Vladimir Popov, deputy chief of the Russian magazine Aviapanorama, told Sputnik that interaction between the Ka-52 and the Su-25 is one of the tactics that can be used to improve the efficiency of helicopter and aircraft strike systems.
According to him, the super precise fire impact on Daesh positions in Palmyra will play an important role in saving the rest of the historic monuments in this ancient city.
"It is impossible to use carpet bombing in such historically important locations, which must be preserved rather than destroyed at any cost. At the same time, it is necessary to liberate the city as quickly as possible, so it is very important to work with surgical precision when conducting pin-point strikes," Popov said, stressing the importance of permanently adjusting the fire.
On Wednesday, a military source told Sputnik that the Syrian government's forces had pushed Daesh terrorists back some 20 kilometers (12.5 miles) from the T-4 airbase near the city of Palmyra.
In December 2016, Syrian government forces had to abandon Palmyra after Daesh stormed the city. The terrorists then moved approximately 90 kilometers toward the city of Homs, taking key heights and several villages near Palmyra.
They attempted to storm the T-4 airbase as well, which is the main obstacle on their way to Homs, but were stopped by the government's forces.
Commenting on the Daesh offensive on Palmyra, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the situation there was a result of the discordant actions of different players in Syria.
- Dutch comedy show out-Trumps Trump in epic message to the new POTUS
- Mexico agrees to build wall to stem the tide of American refugees
- BREAKING: Major KGB Announcement From Putin About Donald Trump, New US President!
- Putin hacked fireworks! Trump pre-inauguration party's fireworks display spells out 'USR' instead of 'USA'
- Tucker exposes hoax group claiming to pay protesters at Trump inauguration
- Orangutan slaps tourist taking a selfie!
- Deepak Chopra sneezes and detaches retina in third eye
- New RoboQueen convinces on first public appearance
- Facebook censorship goes too far, bans God's account for His wrath against military spending
- Trump Gives Intel Agencies Their Daily Briefing
- "I lost because hackers showed America what a complete F-ing lunatic I am" (satire)(but true!)(ya know?)
- U.S. intel says four-year-old hacked Trump's Twitter account
- Funniest fake news story of the year: Killary smells like boiled cabbage and urine
- CrazyRussianHacker: Check out these 7 dog gadgets (Video)
- Obama greenlights one last drone strike 'for old times' sake'
- Top news bloopers of 2016
- Woman rides jumping cow after being denied horse as a girl in New Zealand
- Kremlin names Trump employee of the month
- Cassetteboy: Brexit. 2016 review special (VIDEO)
- A new Ministry of Truth will protect Germany from Putin personally hacking their election
