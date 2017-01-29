Village of Rockville Centre Police officers, with the help of officers from across the country, were able to stop a woman from committing suicide while streaming it on Facebook Live earlier this week.Police said that on Wednesday at 12:20 p.m., a 52-year-old woman from Rexburg, Idaho, was in her car, streaming live to Facebook that she was going to commit suicide. She had visible cuts on her left wrist and forearm.and learned that she was in front of St. Agnes Cathedral. Rockville Centre Police were notified and they saved the woman.She was transported to Nassau University Medical Center for treatment.