Why are so many young people live-streaming their suicides?
Kate Irby
Miami Herald
Fri, 27 Jan 2017 18:53 UTC
One of the earliest cases of a live-streamed suicide was Abraham Biggs in 2008. The 19-year-old Florida teen had posted multiple times on an online body-building message board that he was planning to kill himself. Eventually, he linked to a live-stream site called Justin.tv, where the video showed him overdosing on prescription pills.
Bloggers egged him on and told him to "go ahead and do it," according to ABC News. Those bloggers said they didn't believe it was real so they didn't do anything to help.
Dr. Katherine Ramsland, a professor of forensic psychology at DeSales University in Pennsylvania who has studied suicide for 13 years, said that's a common problem, especially in the age of reality television.
"Many people don't think it's real, maybe it's a prank. It's hard to believe," Ramsland said. "And there are also just nasty people out there who have been emboldened by the internet, trolls, or whatever you want to call them."
The psychology behind a public suicide, such as live-streaming, isn't straightforward, Ramsland said. Just like there are myriad reasons for suicide, reasons for live-streaming suicide also vary.
"Some people want to punish with their suicide. Some want to feel that connection to social media - to take away the solitary feeling of the act but still be in an environment they feel at home in," Ramsland said. "Some want to get their name in the media, not for fame, because they don't think they'll be around for that, but because they want attention and they want people to notice."
People who are considering suicide may make a statement they want others to hear, Ramsland added, and live-streaming gives them the opportunity to magnify that statement. Katelyn Nicole Davis, a 12-year-old in Georgia who killed herself on Dec. 30 on a live-streamed video on Live.me, said during her livestream that she had been sexually abused and had previous videos about dealing with depression.
In some cases, such as Biggs', Ramsland said those live-streaming might hope that someone will help them. Long videos or suicide methods that take longer, such as overdoses or cutting, can be signs of that.
The potential harm of live-streaming suicide is very real, said Phyllis Alongi, clinical director at the Society for Prevention of Teen Suicide in New Jersey. It increases the chances of what experts call suicide contagion, which is also common after celebrities kill themselves.
"Imagine an adolescent feeling emotionally lost, almost invisible and witnessing the notoriety or memorialization of a teen who completed suicide, gaining attention in their immediate community as well as the vast amount of attention obtained from social media. This is the essence of contagion," Alongi said. "Live streamed suicide has significant negative impact on the family, the teens viewing the live stream, the community and anyone who is having suicidal thoughts."
Adolescents especially seem susceptible to wanting to live-stream their suicides, Ramsland said. She said the highest risk population will likely be those in high school, who are more connected to social media. Older generations tend to see social media and live-streaming as more of a violation of their privacy than young people, she added.
Suicide is most common among people ages 45 to 64, at 19.6 per 100,000 people in 2015, according to the American Association of Suicidology. That's followed by people 65 and older, at 16.6 per 100,000 people, and then those ages 15 to 24, at 12.5 per 100,000 people.
The cases of live-streamed suicide also illuminate struggles on how to deal with it on social media. The live-stream of Katelyn Nicole Davis lasted 40 minutes, and though her family took down the video shortly after, others copied it and posted it on social sites such as Facebook. Facebook at first told users who reported the video that it didn't violate their policies, but two weeks after public outrage and a police request, they took down the video.
Naika Venant, a 14-year-old in foster care in Miami, broadcasted her suicide on Facebook Live overnight Sunday. Thousands watched as she prepared to hang herself in a video that lasted about two hours, and due to a series of tragic mistakes, emergency responders did not arrive in time to save her.
Ramsland said it's difficult to know what to do if you see a live-streamed suicide but don't know the person. Many people don't call for help due to the bystander effect, or believing that someone else will intervene so you don't have to.
If you do call 911, your local dispatcher likely won't know any more than you do about the person's location, Ramsland said. And due to the internet's reach, they could easily be in a different state or even a different country. The best bet is to try to figure out the general location and then call first responders, as well as report it to Facebook and hope someone sees it in time who can help police identify a location.
"If someone does violate our Community Standards while using Live, we want to interrupt these streams as quickly as possible when they're reported to us. So we've given people a way to report violations during a live broadcast," Christine Chen, a spokeswoman for Facebook, said in a statement to the Miami Herald. "We also suggest people contact law enforcement or emergency services themselves if they become aware of something where the authorities can help."
Frederick Jay Bowdy, a 33-year-old aspiring actor from Texas, killed himself on Facebook Live in North Hollywood on Monday. An out-of-state family member called police, but he killed himself before police reached him.
Alongi said the only way to truly decrease the live-streaming of suicides is to cut down on the amount of suicides generally.
"We need to promote suicide prevention through awareness and education. We need to make it okay to ask for help for ourselves and others. We need to address the stigma of mental health and suicide," Alongi said. "We need to come together and 'attack' from all angles; parents, students, schools, organizations, agencies, and legislation."
The National Suicide Prevention Hotline 1-800- 273-TALK.
Reader Comments
In reality who didn't see this coming? Schools no longer teach anything but about grievances and safe spaces and kids aren't able to handle this political talk. And the girl in the pic has most likely been brainwashed by BLM to view thew world as totally against her and she has no future in a white supremacy society, the ongoing legacy of slavery.....bla bla bla.
not to mention kids watching their parents lives destroyed by outsourcing, RE bubble blowing where they are losing their homes in foreclosure......I'm more surprised were not see even more of this.
Even in my own life i see no future in the USA, my entire industry was gutted and shipped to China so all that is left are some crumbs and scraps so never mind trying to make a living. I've not been able to raise prices in 25 years....all the while home prices have risen to dizzying levels of insanity......and i see no end in sight.
not to mention kids watching their parents lives destroyed by outsourcing, RE bubble blowing where they are losing their homes in foreclosure......I'm more surprised were not see even more of this.
Even in my own life i see no future in the USA, my entire industry was gutted and shipped to China so all that is left are some crumbs and scraps so never mind trying to make a living. I've not been able to raise prices in 25 years....all the while home prices have risen to dizzying levels of insanity......and i see no end in sight.
mumbo_jumbo sorry brother I am feeling the pain too while the scumbags run the earth
Divide By Zero I don't believe it. That is, I believe this is fake. It's propaganda to be inclusive of mental health screening as a mandate for invasion of privacy on peoples lives, but even if true it's still just one more reason to examine the system and what it does to kids. Instead of asking why they are driven to kill themselves they instead claim it's a personal problem, it's a mental health issue, when the reality it that's it's a problem made by the system.
FOSTERING SUICIDE
Society, if you wish to call it that, has been fostering both suicide and homicide for centuries.
It has done that by encouraging the taking and/or ruining of life for profit.
That is how the billionaires were created.
When and if society solves the problem of the billionaires, it will solve its suicidal and homicidal tendencies.
If it does not solve the problem of the billionaires, it will die.
I believe society will die.
signed,
just another ruined life
Society, if you wish to call it that, has been fostering both suicide and homicide for centuries.
It has done that by encouraging the taking and/or ruining of life for profit.
That is how the billionaires were created.
When and if society solves the problem of the billionaires, it will solve its suicidal and homicidal tendencies.
If it does not solve the problem of the billionaires, it will die.
I believe society will die.
signed,
just another ruined life
Suicide is a choice, but if you've ever known anyone who committed suicide, you've probably had the chance to ponder long and large over "What is choice?"
CHOICE COMMITMENTS
Obviously, society will not die, before a great deal more needless, useless, heartless suffering ensues. I would say this is quite obvious.
The billionaires must be pleasured.
Kept happy, comfortable and rejoicing in their special merit(s) and motivations.
Whatever the cost.
We (they) are mind control.
And now you know why I hate them so much.
And I always will.
Have a nice day.
ned, out
Obviously, society will not die, before a great deal more needless, useless, heartless suffering ensues. I would say this is quite obvious.
The billionaires must be pleasured.
Kept happy, comfortable and rejoicing in their special merit(s) and motivations.
Whatever the cost.
We (they) are mind control.
And now you know why I hate them so much.
And I always will.
Have a nice day.
ned, out
'Hairy old snowflake' is a choice too, Ned.
A TOUCH OF GREY
Aww, you remembered my beard.
And my long, blonde Scandinavian (Finnish) locks.
Thank you.
ned
Aww, you remembered my beard.
And my long, blonde Scandinavian (Finnish) locks.
Thank you.
ned
Choice is a simple thing...It's exists in the perception of you own reality..at any given time.
It's influences are many so we don't really have a choice unless we can see 100% who really made that choice for us.
But full self awareness is only for the Gods.
So yes a good question.
What is Choice...???
And why this or that choice.
Unfortunately I've had 2 close people commit suicide and often wondered why.
The reasons, to me anyhow, were not worth killing self for..
But it was their perception of reality at that given moment.
It's influences are many so we don't really have a choice unless we can see 100% who really made that choice for us.
But full self awareness is only for the Gods.
So yes a good question.
What is Choice...???
And why this or that choice.
Unfortunately I've had 2 close people commit suicide and often wondered why.
The reasons, to me anyhow, were not worth killing self for..
But it was their perception of reality at that given moment.
AUTOMATIC FOR THE PEOPLE
All I know is, until the people (and places and things) are all automatized and CONFORM, we won't have enough progress.
And when they are fully automatized and CONFORM, that will be the end.
signed,
a progressive for progress and peace and prosperity
a dead ringer
a soulless angel
a pied piper in the night
All I know is, until the people (and places and things) are all automatized and CONFORM, we won't have enough progress.
And when they are fully automatized and CONFORM, that will be the end.
signed,
a progressive for progress and peace and prosperity
a dead ringer
a soulless angel
a pied piper in the night
DON'T FEAR THE REAPER
Don't fear the reaper.
Fear the imitation reaper.
ned,
OUT
Don't fear the reaper.
Fear the imitation reaper.
ned,
OUT
I do get the point that one chooses their actions but as lysna notes - it was their perception of reality. I think about it a lot. most days. At this point it's a choice for me to make. The world is a beautiful place filled with many wonders but it's also full of horrors. I can get quite messed up about it all. Talking to people about how I feel usually results in being told not to worry about the state of the world - like ignoring it will make it all better - the way they've ignored it. I often feel worthless, that there is no point to me other than being my parents child. I'm told I should socialize.. which is fine if I wanna talk about the weather or some crap but to talk about something more results in being labelled a tin foil hat wearer / flat earther / putins useful idiot - because as we all know if you believe one conspiracy theory you believe them all. If you don't believe the official line then you have 'issues'. I'm told I should see a doctor and get some pills - I'm not so sure about that either (although they seem to 'work' for some. What I'm getting at is - there comes a point when someone feels like they have no purpose, no future and ultimately no choice. It's their perception that clouds their ability to choose.
CENSORSHIP AND CONTROL
@micV:
Well said.
I wonder though, if ' external' (ie., an authority on the matter) censorship would help reduce your spontaneity and innate and natural longings and your genuine feelings of despair? Enough to bring you back into the herd--where all the good fake people hang out?
I'm getting concerned that Sott is allowing too much of natural feelings, basic--albeit tentative and exploratory--honesty and varied self-expressions to flow. Some of them are negative and may not be constructive to the positive.
(gentle sarcasm)
@micV:
Well said.
I wonder though, if ' external' (ie., an authority on the matter) censorship would help reduce your spontaneity and innate and natural longings and your genuine feelings of despair? Enough to bring you back into the herd--where all the good fake people hang out?
I'm getting concerned that Sott is allowing too much of natural feelings, basic--albeit tentative and exploratory--honesty and varied self-expressions to flow. Some of them are negative and may not be constructive to the positive.
(gentle sarcasm)
The Blue Oyster Cult.
Peculiar choice.
Or maybe it chose you...[Link]
LOL.
Peculiar choice.
Or maybe it chose you...[Link]
LOL.
Highland Fleet Lute Bad choice. LOL...[Link]
Highland Fleet Lute Another fine 'choice' sir
It's the live streaming aspect that doesn't add up for me. If the suicidal act is being carried out slowly is it just a cry for help / attention seeking? - hoping to be saved in the 'auld nick' o time. And if the act is carried out swiftly, is that just a big F.U to the world? Why would you want somebody to see that? Is it a sign that nothing matters to you or is it the need to feel like you're not alone when you go.
BTW nedlud - I've felt this way long, long before I ever came here (sott) and if anything I find the articles and commentary very constructive and helpful. The banter can be very entertaining, insightful and mood lifting. You are all very much appreciated.
BTW nedlud - I've felt this way long, long before I ever came here (sott) and if anything I find the articles and commentary very constructive and helpful. The banter can be very entertaining, insightful and mood lifting. You are all very much appreciated.
Why are so many young people live-streaming their suicides?