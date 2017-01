© Guardian



A new campaign against the Russian devil has started in the US and UK media where the Hillary Clinton-for-President forces are strongest. The problem for them this time is that President Vladimir Putin is on the side of the angels. But he is unwilling to stop a power play by the Russian Orthodox Church. Four out of five Russians, and an even higher number of Russian women, would back Putin if he did.A month ago, Putin came out against parental slapping or beating of children, discreetly referring to the Church's biblical interpretations as obsolete.The president was responding to a Church-sponsored revision of Article 116 of the Russian Criminal Code. In its present form, inherited from the Soviet code, conviction for violence in the family is a criminal offence, punishable by up to two years in prison. The readiness of victims to file charges; of the police and prosecutors to investigate; and of the courts to convict has been lax.Frankly speaking, I believed that my instruction had been fulfilled. The State Duma Speaker [Vyacheslav Volodin] has updated me on this only recently, and he said that the related amendments had been approved. Let us discuss this issue once again. I promise to look at this matter and to analyse the situation. Unceremonious interference in family matters is unacceptable."Last month Putin not only went beyond Church doctrine on family discipline, battery and violence. He also extended state protection against violence to animals.You know, there have been suggestions about toughening some of the legislation and the general regulatory framework. I would support them, given that everything is within reasonable limits, but regulation is certainly necessary."Putin's "instruction" to parliament on regulating family violence remains unpublished and unclear. He is hinting at more effective regulation to improve protections, including protection from violence, as well as from state, court or administrative intervention in child custody, adoption, and same-sex arrangements.Second offences would remain criminal, without a code change. Injury to health requiring hospitalization also would remain a criminal offence. A comparison of the Art.116 changes with the existing provisions can be followed here. An amendment adopted last year by the Duma decriminalized a first battery offence between strangers but left battery between kin or spouses as it was. The practical effect was anomalous — strangers beating children could be treated with more leniency than parents. Under the proposed revision of the law a first battery conviction would result in a fine of up to Rb30,000 (about $500), with 15-day detention or 120 hours of community service as alternatives for those without the money.HelpLine data suggest that reports to the police may amount to less than a third of offences committed. For background, read this. Opponents of the decriminalization amendment, which will be given its final Duma hearing and vote today, claim the practical effect would be to equalize the administrative consequences for family and non-family members, but they argue it will have the reverse effect on intention and deterrence. These critics claim the measure would encourage more violence, not less., according to an Amnesty International claim that it is "a sickening attempt to trivialise domestic violence, which has long been viewed as a non-issue by the Russian government. Claims that this will somehow protect families or preserve traditions are ludicrous - domestic violence destroys lives." A Guardian reporter named Shaun Walker (right) claimed last week there is "fury at Russian move to soften domestic violence law."A national opinion poll by the Levada Center in July 2016 revealed thatWomen reported suffering violence from related men in 12% of the sample; 7% of men reported the same thing from women; 10% of women and the same proportion of men refused to say. Internal family conflict is commonly acknowledged in all the polls. Arguments over money are the most commonly cited reason. Verbal abuse was cited as "often" in 13% of cases; "rarely" in 39%. Violence was cited as "often" by 2%; "rarely" by 9%.In a publication by the Russian Church in Moscow last July, the Patriarchal Commission on family issues endorsed the biblical doctrine — he that spares his rod hates his son: but he that loves him chastens him early (Book of Proverbs 13:24). "There is no doubt," the document from the commission declared, "that children should be protected from really criminal acts, whatever they were, especially when we are talking about criminal violence. However, there is no real reason to equate such criminal attacks with a reasonable and moderate use of physical punishment by loving parents in the upbringing of the child... the issue of choice of those or other methods of education of children, not causing them any real harm, should be the subject of...free solutions to parents, not forced legal regulation. Orthodox Christians, of course, may have different views and beliefs in practice on the education of their children, the desirability and permissibility of the use in the education of certain approaches and methods, including means of family discipline. However, there is no doubt that as Scripture (Prov[erbs]. 22:15; 23:13-14; 29:15; Heb[rews]. 12:6-11, etc.) and the Holy Tradition of the Orthodox Church examines the possibility of intelligent love and use of physical punishment as an integral part installed by God in the rights of parents. Thus, attempts at legislative restriction of this right of parents is contrary to the teachings of the Orthodox Church."The VTsIOM poll shows that a very large majority (79%) of Russians condemns all forms of violence inside the family. That leaves a 19% minority saying it favours the use of force within the family. Roughly the same sized minority supports prison sentences for battery. A majority supports decriminalization with a combination of lesser penalties - fines, community service, and brief detention — although not for the Church's reason, as this group believes the administrative measures would increase reporting by victims, and add to deterrence.A close reading of the VTsIOM survey results reveals how unpersuaded Russians are of the Church's view in favour of righteous battery.After months of active campaigning the VTsIOM poll indicates the Church has failed to convince Russians under the age of 25, who are the most vulnerable to family assault. As this table indicates,Russian women support more severe sanctions for battery than men.Neither gender nor age makes a significant difference to the assessment circulating in the foreign media that the Russian Church's proposed change in the law will increase the frequency of assaults.More women believe this than men; more younger people than older ones. A comparable proportion of the population believes nothing will change if the amendment becomes law.The outcome in practical terms, as reported by this month's VTsIOM survey, is that there is aThese poll results have been cited by the Duma Speaker, Vyacheslav Volodin (below, left), as the reason for the deputies' adoption of the first and second readings of the law so far. The Church's position has been advocated by Yelena Mizulina (right), and she is the prime mover of the legislative change.An academic lawyer, Mizulina has been an elected member of parliament since 1993, changing her party affiliations several times. She has been chairman of the Duma Committee on Family, Women and Children Affairs; she is currently deputy chairman of the Federation Council's Committee on Constitutional Law. The US government sanctioned her in 2014 at the demand of US gay rights organizations; for the details, read this. So far, the Art. 116 revision has been adopted almost unanimously, with only one deputy, Igor Lebedev, voting against, and one abstaining. However, popular support for Mizulina's rationale for the proposed decriminalization of domestic battery remains as weak as it is for the Church doctrine. Mizulina, Volodin, Lebedev, the press secretary of the Duma Family Committee, and the office of Patriarch Kirill were asked this question by telephone and email: "Since everyone agrees that domestic violence should be deterred, how does the proposed decriminalization law achieve that result?" The politicians and the patriarchate refused to answer. The Church spokesman also refused to give his name.A Moscow social policy analyst commented: "The reason there is so much public support for a fine for this offence has nothing to do with the Church; nothing to do with Mizulina. Foreign critics have missed the point.