In newspaper interview outgoing German Foreign Minister says he repeatedly called for cooperation with President Assad, but was constantly overruled by Paris and Washington.According to Steinmeier he always called for cooperation with President Assad's government in Syria only to face rejection from the 'regime change' coalition in Washington and Paris.On Ukraine, Syria and Russia he repeatedly dropped hints that he disagreed with the West's policies.Steinmeier is now due to become German President, the post he might have been working towards all along. It remains to be seen whether as President he finds the courage to articulate his opinions, which he conspicuously failed to find as Foreign Minister.