"Considering all the efforts already there in detecting bots, it is amazing that we can still find so many bots, much more than previous research," Dr Zhou told the BBC.



"It is difficult to assess exactly how many Twitter users are bots," said graduate student Juan Echeverria, a computer scientist at UCL, who uncovered the massive networks.

"Their potential threats are real and scary due to the sheer size of the botnet," he said.

A computer scientist in London has stumbled upon massive networks of fake Twitter accounts - with the largest consisting of- which may have been used to 'fake' numbers of followers, send spam, and boost interest in trending topics.On Twitter, bots are accounts that are run remotely by someone who automates the messages they send and activities they carry out. As The BBC reports, UK researchers accidentally uncovered the lurking networks while probing Twitter to see how people use it.The network of 350,000 bots stood out because all the accounts in it shared several subtle characteristics that revealed they were linked. These included:It was "amazing and surprising" to discover the massive networks, said Dr Shi Zhou, a senior lecturer from UCL who oversaw Mr Echeverria's research.Mr Echeverria's research began by combing through a sample of 1% of Twitter users in order to get a better understanding of how people use the social network. His research suggestsearlier work to find bots has missed these types of networks because they act differently to the most obvious automated accounts.The researchers are now asking the public via a website and a Twitter account to report bots they spot to help get a better idea of how prevalent they are. Many bots are obvious because they have been created recently, have few followers, have strange user names and little content in the messages.A Twitter spokesman said the social network had clear policy on automation that was "strictly enforced".Perhaps not...