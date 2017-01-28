While no charges have been filed yet, and police have not publicly identified any suspects, five members of the nation's #2-ranked men's basketball team are listed as witnesses on the police report.
According to the Kansas City Star, the 5 Jayhawks' basketball players are: Frank Mason III, Mitch Lightfoot, Lagerald Vick, Tucker Vang and Josh Jackson.
via Kansas City Star:
The alleged rape and three other crimes occurred between 10 p.m. Dec. 17 and 5 a.m. Dec. 18, according to a police report obtained by The Star on Wednesday.James Anguiano, deputy police chief for the KU Public Safety Office, spoke to the Kansas City Star about the incident:
According to the report, those alleged crimes are contributing to a child's misconduct, furnishing alcohol to a minor and possession of drug paraphernalia. An investigation remains open.
No description of a suspect was released by KU police, including whether the suspect is a student or lives at McCarthy Hall. The alleged offender was suspected of using drugs and alcohol, according to the police report, and officers confiscated two glass smoking devices, one with residue.
"The reason we don't put out a suspect description (is) because the investigation's ongoing,"In addition to the rape allegation, the police report describes other possible related offenses such as contributing to a child's misconduct, furnishing alcohol to a minor and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anguiano said if law enforcement felt the alleged crime was a threat to campus, or could be a threat to campus, they would put out a crime alert to students. In this case, KU police didn't and said in a release that "there is no on-going risk to campus."
Police said the victim is not a KU student and was visiting residents at the dorm. Experts told The Star that even though the 16-year-old in the McCarthy Hall case wasn't a student, any report of rape on campus falls under the Title IX rules.
