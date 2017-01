© Jim Young / Reuters

As it becomes increasingly likely that Rex Tillerson - Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of State - will gain confirmation from the Senate, the State Department which Tillerson looks set to take over is witnessing a purge of its higher ranks.During a visit by Tillerson to the State Department building in Foggy BottonThe four senior officials who have gone are Patrick Kennedy, Under Secretary of State for Management, Assistant Secretary of State for Administration Joyce Anne Barr, Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Michele Bond and Ambassador Gentry Smith, director of the Office of Foreign Missions., during which she posed handing out cookies to anti-government protesters in Kiev's Maidan Square, and who - to the US government's intense embarrassment - was caught (probably by Russian intelligence) speaking on the telephone with US ambassador to Ukraine Geoffrey Pyatt picking Arseniy Yatsenyuk for the post of Ukraine's Prime Minister., the fact that so many other senior officials are being caught up in what is increasingly looking like a comprehensive clearing out of the State Department's top leadership is a sign that Trump and Tillerson are determined to get a proper grip on the US's sprawling foreign policy bureaucracy., 51 of whom last June went so far as to sign a memorandum openly disagreeing with Kerry's policy of talking about Syria with Russia , which they then promptly leaked to The New York Times.The New York Times agreed not to publish the names of these officials as a condition for reporting the leak. It would be interesting to know whether any of them are amongst those now being forced to resign.A key difference between Trump and Tillerson and the previous team of Obama, Hillary Clinton and Kelly is that as businessmen and CEOs both Trump and Tillerson are experienced managers of large organisations. This is something that Obama, Kerry and Hillary Clinton - all lawyers - never were.As experienced managers Trump and Tillerson know the need to work with one's own people in order to get the job done, and they are putting that knowledge into action.