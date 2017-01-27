"All of that is under consideration, and certainly in addition to improving relations with different foreign leaders and their nations around the globe," Conway said during an interview with Fox News Friday morning.
A group of Senators, led by Sens. John McCain (R-Ariz.) and Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) are planning on proposing a bill to limit Trump's ability to lift Russian sanctions without congressional approval.
'We repeal sanctions, it tells Russia go ahead and interfere in our elections and do bad things, it tells China, it tells Iran," Schumer said Sunday. "That would be terrible. So this legislation I hope will get bipartisan support."
Bipartisan concern remains over allegations that Russia led a campaign to influence the 2016 election in favor of Trump. McCain and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) have partnered with Democrats to call for a select committee to investigate Russian hacking and were part of a group that proposed a bill to increase sanctions on Russia. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell opposes the select committee and it is unclear if he would support a bill limiting Trump's executive power.
"We need more sanctions against Russia. We should not relax them," McCain said Sunday. "If we don't keep those sanctions on and even increase them it will encourage Vladimir Putin, who is a war criminal."
Trump has promised friendlier relations with Russia and suggested he may officially recognize Crimea as part of Russia, which most Western nations have declined to do. The sanctions followed Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.
Former president Barack Obama also spoke against lessening Russian sanctions during his final press conference for the White House last week.
"I think it will probably best serve not only American interests but also the interests of preserving international norms if we made sure that we don't confuse why these sanctions have been imposed with a whole set of other issues," he said.
Conway added the administration is open to conversations with Russia on how to fight "radical Islamic terrorism."
"If another nation that has considerable resources wishes to join together with the United States of America to try to defeat and eradicate radical Islamic terrorism, then we are listening," she said. "But it's very important to at least have this conversations."
White House press secretary Sean Spicer said on Twitter that President Trump has calls scheduled Saturday with the leaders of France, Germany and Russia.
